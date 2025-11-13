Warriors should thank Kevin Durant for gifting Golden State breakout draft pick

The Golden State Warriors traded up to the 56th pick in the 2025 NBA Draft to take Will Richard, but that wouldn’t have been possible if the Dubs hadn’t acquired the 59th pick from the Rockets as part of the unheard-of seven-team Kevin Durant trade. KD didn’t want to return to the Bay Area and still has some hard feelings, but the superstar helped Golden State draft a talented wing who has immediately broken out.

The Warriors gave up the 59th pick and a 2032 2nd rounder to move up for Richard. The 22-year-old rookie is second on the team in win shares per 48 minutes and third in value over replacement player after 12 games. He has been unbelievable and looks like another late second-round draft find by Mike Dunleavy Jr. and the Golden State front office.

They would love to have Durant right now, but the superstar isn’t coming back. Fans will have to settle for the Rockets trading this draft pick to Phoenix in the KD trade before the Suns rerouted it to the Warriors. Richard has been shockingly good, and the best is yet to come.

Rockets trade for Kevin Durant gifted Will Richard to the Warriors

Richard’s breakout has been stunning. The Athletic’s Sam Vecenie rated him 78th in the 2025 draft class (subscription required), and there were more questions than answers coming into his rookie year. The worries about his game coupled with being an older prospect mistakenly dropped Richard into the late second round.

To start his NBA career, the 22-year-old is averaging 9.4 points, 2.2 rebounds, 1.5 assists, and 1.1 steals in 18.1 minutes per game. It is fueled by hot shooting, including making 58.3 percent from the field and 44.1 percent on his 3-point attempts. That shouldn’t take away from a rookie immediately cracking head coach Steve Kerr’s rotation and playing a crucial role. Richard has even made two starts in his first 11 games.

He may never be an All-Star, but contending teams need quality options that are fully bought into their roles. The rookie has immediately done that. He is taking open shots, getting buckets, and defending well. It has allowed him to produce a 0.3 value over replacement player (VORP) and 0.232 win shares per 48 minutes.

If the Rockets didn’t win the bidding for Kevin Durant, they may not have sent five second draft picks, including the 59th selection in 2025 elsewhere. Shipping it to Phoenix opened the door for Golden State to jump in and get the 6’5 wing they wanted.

The rookie won’t shoot this well all season, but his impact will remain. Earning head coach Steve Kerr’s trust immediately speaks volumes about his upside. Richard, like Quentin Post as a rookie, is part of the rotation and will continue to grow. Hitting on one draft pick in the 50s is not easy, so this breakout is both surprising and impactful.

The Golden State Warriors have certainly found an absolute steal in Will Richard, and they have Kevin Durant wanting out of Phoenix to thank for that. KD helped the Dubs get two championships and has now assisted in landing a breakout draft pick. Golden State wishes they had Durant back, but this may be the next best thing. Warriors fans are certainly happy to have Richard and are excited to see what is next. The best is certainly still to come, so stay tuned.