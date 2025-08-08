Steph Curry unquestionably deserves some blame for Warriors current Kuminga mess

As the Golden State Warriors continue to mull over the Jonathan Kuminga situation, Stephen Curry absolutely deserves some of the blame, but it’s not his fault. Playing with Curry is not easy, and Kuminga has struggled to adapt. Grant Liffmann spoke about it on The Kevin O’Connor Show:

“Kuminga, in these situations, it can be difficult to adapt to a Steph Curry if you don’t adapt on the fly,” Liffmann said. “And for these young players, that’s why you see so many not necessarily work out with the Warriors sometimes, and they have to go for veterans, because they understand has already slowed down. They understand that movement a little bit more. But again, playing with Steph Curry is such a unique experience for these players, you need the right fit for that.”

Now, it looks like Kuminga’s time in Golden State is coming to a close.

Why is it hard to play with Stephen Curry?

Obviously, Curry is one of the greatest players to ever step foot on an NBA basketball court. And as a teammate, it seems as though he’s a delight, too. But his play style is extremely unique.

Ever since Steve Kerr began tailoring the offense around Curry, everyone around him has had to adapt. And for some, that’s easy. For others, not so much.

Draymond Green has been a crucial part of the puzzle, setting screens and making passes while also being a key cog on the defensive end. Some guys like Andrew Wiggins and Andre Iguodala have found success in supporting roles over the years, too.

But for Kuminga, it hasn’t come naturally. Curry is constantly moving off the ball, frenetically sprinting around the floor at a million miles per hour in an attempt to throw off the defense. If a player is unable to keep up with that processing speed, it can be a struggle.

Kuminga, in particular, feels as though he should have the ball in his hands more in order to develop. And in a Curry-led offense, that’s not really a possibility if the Warriors want to win as many basketball games as possible.

Thus, the situation they have found themselves in. Kuminga hasn’t been able to stay on the court consistently because he hasn’t been a perfect fit alongside Curry, who is the clear star of the show (and rightfully so).

So, while it’s not Curry’s fault on a personal level, he is certainly part of the reason why the Warriors are currently dealing with the dramatic situation they have found themselves in with Kuminga.