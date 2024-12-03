Troubling trend should have the Warriors worried for their future
By Tyler Watts
The Golden State Warriors won four championships with Stephen Curry and Draymond Green leading the way, but setbacks over the 2020 and 2021 seasons opened the door for the franchise to build a second timeline. They dream of using their lottery picks to build a second unstoppable core. Fans know James Wiseman was a bust, but there was still hope for Jonathan Kuminga and Moses Moody to lead the Dubs' next group. Golden State has young talent, but their development has not gone to plan.
Golden State has lost four straight after a fast start. It has head coach Steve Kerr considering changes to his 12-man rotation. The Warriors have depth and are using it. Nobody averages over 30 minutes per game this season, but the young players are struggling.
Brandin Podziemski was untouchable in trade talks this summer, and Moody got an extension. Kuminga wants a massive contract. Trayce Jackson-Davis has started 18 games this season. The Warriors have the makings of an exciting young core, but the group must play better.
Warriors young talent struggling during losing streak
Curry, Green, and Andrew Wiggins are the only Warriors with positive plus-minuses during their four-game skid. Podz was a minus-5.8. Kuminga and TJD were minus-5.0 with Moody checking in at minus-4.3. Three of the four shot under 39 percent from the field with Kuminga missing two of those contests.
Moody may soon be dumped from the rotation. He has a negative 3.5 net rating for the season, which is the worst mark on the team. The 22-year-old is currently tenth in minutes per game at 15.9. His modest three-year $37.5 million extension will be below the non-taxpayer mid-level exception. Teams will certainly be interested if Golden State makes him available, and there is worry about his fit as he continues to struggle to get minutes in Kerr’s rotations.
Many predicted a Kuminga breakout. The Warriors desperately needed a number two scorer behind Curry, and the 22-year-old was impressive to close last season. Instead, he averages 13.5 points, 4.1 rebounds, 1.8 assists, and 1.1 steals in 22.8 minutes per game. Kuminga is shooting 43.1 percent from the field and 29.0 percent on his threes. He did not sign an extension and will be a restricted free agent in the offseason.
Jackson-Davis continues to start, but the Warriors want more from him. He is ninth on the team in minutes at just 16.8 per game. His shooting percentages have dipped during their losing streak, and Golden State needs the 6’9 big man to fill minutes at the five. Kevon Looney may start taking more run if the second-year player does not improve.
Podziemski has been arguably the most disappointing. The 21-year-old’s numbers are down across the board. He is shooting just 37.8 percent from the field and 21.5 percent on his threes after 18 contests. The Warriors were unwilling to trade him to land a superstar over the summer, but he is not playing like a key piece of their roster.
Golden State Warriors’ present and future rests on the play of these four youngsters. Stephen Curry and Draymond Green will be impactful. It is their role players that will determine their success. None are more important than Jonathan Kuminga, Brandin Podziemski, Trayce Jackson-Davis, and Moses Moody. If they continue to struggle, so will the Warriors.
Reaching their potential is the key to the Dubs getting back to the playoffs and making a run. It has been a rough go, but things can turn quickly. The talent is there, but will the production match? Stay tuned to find out.