Warriors are on the verge of a training camp crisis nobody saw coming

The Golden State Warriors only have nine players under contract just days before training camp kicks off because they need cap flexibility to negotiate with Jonathan Kuminga. Media day is on Sept. 29, and the Dubs won’t have a full roster unless this standoff ends. Golden State desperately needs Kuminga to stay. He is their path to title contention, but only if he signs to a multi-year tradable contract.

The Warriors are rumored to have deals done (subscription required) with Al Horford, De’Anthony Melton, Gary Payton II, and Seth Curry, but none of those players can sign until they know what is happening with Kuminga. Even signing players to minimum deals would limit what the Warriors can do if a sign-and-trade becomes the JK solution.

Everyone knew this would be a standoff, but nobody expected it to last this long. Kuminga has struggled to get minutes and has never been featured like the future All-Star he believes he is. The 22-year-old wants a significant payday and to have some say over his future. Golden State has upped their offer, but Kuminga is looking for more certainty than the Dubs are willing to put on the table.

Warriors are on the verge of entering training camp undermanned

Golden State could sign multiple training camp or non-guaranteed contracts to fill things out, but that defeats the purpose. The Warriors have their eyes on title contention and need this bonding time to grow. It certainly turns up the heat on the franchise to figure things out with Kuminga and to get their roster sorted.

Kuminga’s agent has made their demands clear. They want more money or a player option in the third year of the contract. The Warriors can’t offer more dollars and fill out their roster. They want the advantage of the team option, but may have to cave to get things rolling.

There is no other situation like this in the league. Quentin Grimes remains in restricted free agency, but the 76ers have otherwise filled their roster. Golden State has to wait until this mess gets resolved.

The Warriors proved to be elite after trading for Jimmy Butler. It further complicated the fit for Jonathan Kuminga, but the franchise is focused on contending in Stephen Curry’s twilight. They need JK to play a crucial role or be the trade chip that nets them a game-changer. The pressure is squarely on the Dubs to act. This has dragged on for months, and any more will create an even bigger headache for the entire organization.

The Golden State Warriors must solve Jonathan Kuminga’s free agency before Sept. 29, or they will enter training camp with an incomplete roster. Only having nine players on the first day is a problem. The Dubs know how to avoid it, but their stubbornness may prevent it from happening. It will certainly reach crisis level if they have to practice with only part of their roster in training camp. Fans hope to avoid that scenario, but it is unfortunately trending in that direction. Stay tuned to see who finally blinks.