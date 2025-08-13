Grade the trade pitch: A realistic Suns-Warriors Jonathan Kuminga sign-and-trade

In a perfect world, the Golden State Warriors would receive everything they're asking for in a Jonathan Kuminga sign-and-trade. Golden State would walk away with a developable talent, a quality veteran, and draft compensation to set the team up for the present and the future in one fell swoop.

In a more realistic world, however, the Warriors are facing a brutal reality that the Phoenix Suns can help facilitate a step forward—it just won't be quite as massive a leap as one might hope.

Phoenix has been listed among the teams that are interested in acquiring Kuminga. The logistics have proven insurmountable at this stage, however, with Base Year Contract rules and Golden State's preferred return thus far preventing a deal from going through.

Thankfully, the Suns are in a position to make an offer that the Warriors should at least consider: Oso Ighodaro, Royce O'Neale, Nick Richards, and a future first-round draft pick.

Assuming Kuminga's 2025-26 salary starts at $22 million, Golden State could make this trade and better position itself for the future and the present alike—in an underwhelming manner.

Suns can offer Warriors realistic opportunity to improve, but they'd be wise to want more

Ighodaro is a 23-year-old former second-round draft pick who has showcased intriguing two-way potential. He's an athletic modern big who has impressive court vision for a player his size and the upside to excel in a defensive role.

The reason the Warriors might think twice about acquiring Ighodaro, however, is that Trayce Jackson-Davis offers much of the same already. Unfortunately, Phoenix is unlikely to include Ryan Dunn in a potential deal and Ighodaro is one of the few alternative options.

Royce O'Neale, meanwhile, is the prototypical 3-and-D wing with elite proficiency in catch-and-shoot situations. He shot 42.2 percent on catch-and-shoot threes in 2024-25, and is a proven commodity as a versatile defender who can pick up players at multiple positions.

The hurdle in this scenario is simple: O'Neale is 32 years of age and has three years and $32,625,000 remaining on his contract—not necessarily a deterrant, but at least a cause for hesitance.

Nick Richards is the true selling point in the sense that he has an expiring $5 million contract and starting-caliber production as a center. In 2024-25, he averaged 15.2 points, 13.4 rebounds, 4.2 offensive boards, and 1.6 blocks per 36 minutes, and ranked No. 11 in the NBA in rebounding percentage.

With his addition, the Warriors would be able to lock down the starting position and potentially create a championship-caliber balance between Richards and Al Horford.

The deciding factor in this scenario, of course, would be which first-round draft pick Golden State would ask for—or perhaps if they could get more than one. Once again, there's a challenge in this regard: A vast majority of Phoenix's future first-rounders are already involved in pick swaps.

It's the epitome of this realistic yet underwhelming potential trade return: Certainly not bad, but flush with context that evens out the potential benefits.

Unfortunately, this is what a realistic trade with the Suns that wouldn't require the Warriors to include either Buddy Hield or Moses Moody would look like.