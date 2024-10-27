Grade the Trade pitch: Warriors land Jimmy Butler in scorching blockbuster deal
Strength in Numbers is the way forward for the Golden State Warriors - at least for now.
Playing a full 12-man rotation seems inexplicable in the modern NBA, but that's what head coach Steve Kerr and the Warriors are attempting to do to start this season. They are so flush with solid, two-way rotation players that there is no obvious choice to excise from the group. Everyone deserves to play.
Yet the front office and even some of the star players have made clear: they are playing the deep, regular-season rotation game to start the year, but once the strength of this team becomes clear, they will be pushing in their chips for a star.
The Warriors are watching for a blockbuster trade
Being able to rely on Kyle Anderson and Kevon Looney and Gary Payton II to play solid minutes every night is valuable, but ultimately the Warriors need someone else at a star level who can stir the drink on offense. Owner Joe Lacob and everyone on down through Mike Dunleavy and Stephen Curry knows that the Warriors are ultimately planning to trade for another star.
For now, though, the team they have in place is good and strong, so breaking it up for one player only makes sense if the entire team is better after the move. They need to be a true title contender after the trade or they will have largely mortgaged their future for nothing.
Are there any players out there good enough to be Curry's wingman and available enough for the Warriors to go after them? No star is currently being shopped, but a number play in precarious places where they could ask for a deal before too long -- or be shopped anyway without their consent.
One such place is in Miami, where the Heat look old and thin. They were boatraced in their season opener at home to the Orlando Magic, with Jimmy Butler scoring only three points in 26 minutes of time. If he continues to play poorly out of the gate, the Miami front office may be ready to conduct some business and shop him around as it is.
If the Warriors could swoop in first that would be a major help to the roster -- if the price is right. Let's take a closer look - at what the deal would be, and whether it's worth it for the Warriors to take this swing.