Grade the Trade Pitch: Warriors land Jimmy Butler by sending out key pieces

The Golden State Warriors may have made a notable move for Dennis Schroder in the last week, but the veteran point guard certainly doesn't fulfil the franchise's aspirations of acquiring a legitimate All-Star.

After missing out on Paul George and Lauri Markkanen during the offseason, the Warriors are now most strongly linked to a move for Miami Heat star Jimmy Butler. A blowout 144-93 loss to the Memphis Grizzlies on Thursday has only intensified trade speculation, with Golden State now a paltry 2-9 in their last 11 games.

3-team trade proposal sends Jimmy Butler to the Warriors

Butler's $48.8 million contract makes it incredibly difficult for the Warriors to execute a trade, though their recent poor form does have many clamouring for significant change. Golden State would have to send out at least four players, and their place just below the first tax apron also complicates matters significantly.

ESPN's Kevin Pelton had a crack on trying to manufacture a Butler-to-Golden State trade on Thursday, coming up with the below deal that also involved the Detroit Pistons:

Warriors Receive: Jimmy Butler

Heat Receive: Andrew Wiggins, Gary Payton II, Kyle Anderson, 2025 Warriors first-round pick (top four protected), 2028 Warriors first-round pick

Pistons Receive: Kevon Looney, 2026 Lakers second-round pick (via Heat)

Would Miami do the deal?

If the Heat are still looking to remain competitive post-Butler, then getting a 29-year-old Wiggins is quite a nice complement as a three-and-D piece to go alongside Tyler Herro and Bam Adebayo. A couple of first-round picks is also quite lucrative, particularly the 2028 one where Stephen Curry will be 40 and Butler nearly 39.

Clearly it will come down to how incentivized Miami are to actually move Butler, and what the other deals on the table look like. It's not unimaginable to see them agreeing to this, particularly if they decide they simply have no interest in retaining Butler at the pricepoint he wants moving forward.

Would Detroit do the deal?

As a team with cap space who can take on a contract, the Pistons will likely be a big player ahead of the February 6 deadline. In this deal they earn a second-round pick for taking on Looney, allowing for the trade to become legal.

The only question is whether Detroit could get a better deal -- perhaps they could get a first-round pick for taking on a bad contract elsewhere? If that's the case they may not be motivated to make this trade, but like the Heat it's not impossible to see them agreeing.

Would the Warriors do the deal?

A couple of key aspects to point out here as part of this proposed trade. Golden State would be taking back nearly $4 million less in the trade, money they would need to then go out and sign an additional three players to sufficiently fill out the roster.

One of those players would have to be a center as trading Looney leaves them incredibly depleted in that area. Alternatively they could trade for one, potentially using Jonathan Kuminga given it would be unlikely that the Warriors re-sign both he and Butler to huge contracts come the offseason.

As for the trade itself, it's one Golden State may be desperate enough to swing for given their recent struggles. Wiggins has been one of the few shining lights for them though, meaning they'll certainly wrestle with the idea of trading him, draft assets and additional rotation players for a 35-year-old Butler.

Summary

Perhaps it's not a trade the Warriors would pull the trigger on tomorrow, but it is one that will come further into calculations if their slide continues and they put up more performances like that of Thursday against the Grizzlies.

Many fans simply want to see a proven playoff star alongside Curry, and this trade would certainly provide that as Butler recently outlined his still very high capability with a 35-point, 19-rebound, 10- assists performance earlier in the week.

Grade: B