Grading Andrew Wiggins' performance in Warriors preseason debut
After missing the first four preseason games due to an illness in training camp, Andrew Wiggins returned to the Golden State Warriors lineup against the Los Angeles Lakers in Las Vegas on Tuesday.
Given that Steve Kerr had spoke glowingly about how Wiggins had returned from the offseason, and the lofty expectations the head coach has placed on the 2022 All-Star, there was a level of anticipation attached to the Warriors penultimate preseason outing.
Andrew Wiggins was rusty but showed encouraging signs in his preseason debut
Not only was Wiggins returning to the lineup for the first time since last season's Play-In Tournament elimination, but he was also doing it in a completely new role as part of a different Golden State starting five.
Wiggins started alongside Stephen Curry in the Warrior back-court, allowing Jonathan Kuminga, Draymond Green and Trayce Jackson-Davis to share the front-court in a bigger-than-usual opening lineup. Per Monte Poole of NBC Sports Bay Area, it was the first time Wiggins had started at the two-guard for Golden State since he was traded to the franchise in February 2020.
The Canadian played just over five minutes during his first stint in the opening period, going 2-of-2 from the free-throw line but otherwise failing to record a rebound or an assist while missing his only field-goal attempt.
Wiggins played another six minutes in the second-quarter, missing a three pointer while adding an assist and a steal as the Warriors took a 58-51 lead. The 29-year-old finally got his first field-goal with an easy dunk from a Jonathan Kuminga pass in transition, yet finished the third with just two points on 1-of-4 shooting.
Just over four fourth-quarter minutes were undoubtedly Wiggins' best -- he scored seven points on 2-of-3 shooting, while also going 3-of-3 from the free-throw line after being fouled by Bronny James on a three-point attempt.
Wiggins finished the game with 11 points, an assist and a steal on 3-of-9 shooting from the floor. The former first overall pick missed all three of his three-point attempts and was a +4 in his 21 minutes. There were certainly elements of rustiness on the offensive end which was to be expected, but he did play a major role on the defensive end in keeping the Lakers to just 35.8% shooting from the floor and 27.5% from three-point range.
Speaking in the post-game, Kerr was happy enough with Wiggins' performance and the combination he had with Kuminga in the starting lineup.
“The key is JK and Wiggs running the floor. It puts a lot of pressure on teams. And they set a good tone tonight, the way they just got downhill, with or without the ball, they were gone," Kerr said. I really like the way both of those guys played and the impact that they can make with their athleticism and force.”
Summary:
Wiggins wasn't at his best but he got better as the game went on and showed some encouraging signs. Just as importantly, there were enough positives (albeit not dominant ones) from the starting lineup to suggest his role as Curry's back-court partner could be persisted with.