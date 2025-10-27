Grizzlies forced into desperate free agency move on eve of Warriors matchup

The Memphis Grizzlies have found themselves in a world of pain with their center rotation to start the season, forcing the front office into a desperate free agency move on the eve of their matchup with the Golden State Warriors at Chase Center on Monday night.

According to ESPN's Shams Charania on Sunday, the Grizzlies are signing center Charles Bassey to a hardship exception contract following significant injuries to Zach Edey, Brandon Clarke, Ty Jerome and Scotty Pippen Jr.

Grizzlies make desperate move prior to Warriors game

With Edey and Clarke's absences putting a major dent in their big men rotation, the Grizzlies have acquired Bassey to help fortify that area alongside former Defensive Player of the Year Jaren Jackson Jr., and Australian center Jock Landale.

Bassey is a four-year NBA veteran, having started his rookie year with the Philadelphia 76ers before playing the last three seasons with the San Antonio Spurs. He has played in 113 NBA games, holding career averages of 4.3 points, 4.3 rebounds and nearly a block per game while shooting 63.1% from the floor.

The Warriors clearly looked at the Grizzlies wounded center rotation and made the decision to rest Al Horford from Monday's meeting, preferring to keep the veteran big man for Tuesday's second night of a back-to-back against the L.A. Clippers.

Horford played 29 minutes and was crucial in Thursday comeback victory in overtime against the Denver Nuggets, before resting from Friday's blowout 139-119 defeat to the Trail Blazers in Portland.

Quinten Post got the start on Friday as a result, with the second-year center, Trayce Jackson-Davis and Draymond Green once again set to cover the center minutes for Steve Kerr with Horford unavailable.

Both teams will enter Monday's game with a 2-1 record, with Memphis having recovered from a disastrous 146-114 loss to the Miami Heat with a 128-103 victory over the Indiana Pacers on Saturday.

The hosts should be confident of claiming victory based on the Grizzlies injury issues, along with the fact the visitors will enter as the third game in four days while the Warriors have had the two days off following their back-to-back.

Star guard Ja Morant has averaged 22 points and 5.7 assists in just 25.8 minutes to start the season, but it was rookie Cedric Coward who stole the show on Saturday with a stunning 27 points, six rebounds and four assists on a perfect 6-of-6 shooting from 3-point range.