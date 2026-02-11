Gui Santos blows door wide open for Warriors to make surprise Draymond Green move

The incredible rise of young forward Gui Santos could open the door for the Golden State Warriors to make a surprise move with veteran Draymond Green after the All-Star break.

Both Santos and Green have been in the starting lineup over recent games, but with Stephen Curry and Kristaps Porzingis set to return after the break, there may be only room for one -- and it could be the franchise legend that misses out.

Gui Santos could force Draymond Green to the bench after the All-Star break

Santos has been undoubtedly the biggest positive for the Warriors in the wake of Jimmy Butler's season-ending knee injury, having averaged 15.0 points, 5.1 rebounds, 3.1 assists, 1.3 steals, and 1.0 block on 62.7% shooting from the floor and 43.3% from 3-point range.

Speaking on Tuesday after Santos' game-winner against the Memphis Grizzlies the night before, head coach Steve Kerr revealed that he envisions that the Brazilian will remain in the starting lineup even if/when the Warriors return to full health after the All-Star break.

Steve Kerr said he envisions Gui Santos sticking in the starting lineup once Warriors get healthy.



Santos has been playing great, averaging 15 ppg in last 7 games. Gaining confidence by the game. Gives GSW much-needed forward size and shooting without Jimmy Butler. — Danny Emerman (@DannyEmerman) February 10, 2026

If Santos is to remain in the starting lineup, that could force a difficult conversation for Kerr and the coaching staff when it comes to Green. The 4x All-Star has played only 24 minutes in two of the past three games anyway, and that's before considering the return of Porzingis as another front court option.

Curry and Santos are two starters, and we should lock Moses Moody in as well given he's scored double figures in 13 of his past 14 games while shooting 48% from 3-point range during this period. Porzingis will presumably start once he gets up to speed, particularly given he's making over $30 million and presents as the second option offensively.

Despite the absence of Butler, Golden State do have some optionality for the final spot. Green and De'Anthony Melton have been starting over recent games, while Al Horford has arguably been the team's most important player over the past week, and also has the additional element of chemistry with Porzingis from their time at the Boston Celtics.

Speaking of chemistry, Green's connection with Stephen Curry is perhaps the primary reason to keep him in the starting lineup. Yet the 35-year-old could still come off the bench and play considerable minutes with his long-time teammate, even if his minutes remain at around 24-28 per game.

If the Warriors conclude that they're not a genuine contender this season given Butler's injury, perhaps this is the time to transition Green into a bench role and give Santos the opportunity to continue his impressive development.