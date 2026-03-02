Gui Santos contract is absolutely terrible news for another young Warriors player

News of Gui Santos' contract extension with the Golden State Warriors would have been thrilling for all of the 23-year-old's teammates, but it also signals a tough reality for another young player in line for a new deal.

Both Santos and young center Quinten Post were set to enter restricted free agency this offseason, leaving all the focus now on the latter whose chances of obtaining a significant deal may have taken a major hit.

Gui Santos contract is terrible news for Quinten Post

Having already started 46 games for the Warriors through his first two seasons in the league, Post may have been hoping for a contract in the range of what Santos has just got -- a three-year, $15 million deal with a third year player option.

Yet the respective recent form and impact of both players suggests that sort of contract simply won't be on the table for Post, or at least not from Golden State who will still have a myriad of roster decisions to make this offseason.

Instead, any offer from the Warriors appears unlikely to exceed $3 or $4 million annually, with Post having recently lost his starting role at a less than ideal time for the former late second-round pick given his impending restricted free agency.

There was a time earlier in the season where, thanks to noticeable improvement on the defensive end as a rim protector, Post could have commanded a contract even beyond the three-year, $15 million deal that Santos just got.

Not only has the Dutchman lost his starting role after 22-straight games, but his overall role and minutes in the rotation have diminished significantly, even before the recently acquired Kristaps Porzingis makes any real impact.

Quinten Post is having an underwhelming season after promising start

Porzingis' debut with Golden State last Thursday saw Post get his first DNP of the season, something that wasn't overly surprising given his minutes had been on the decline anyway. Porzingis' current illness has seen Post return to action in each of the past four games, including going for 12 points and eight rebounds during Wednesday's win over the Memphis Grizzlies.

That represented just the fifth time Post has scored in double figures over the past 21 games, having actually averaged 0.5 points less than he did during his rookie year. That fact stems from the inability to maintain his high level 3-point shooting from last season, with his numbers dipping from 40.8% to only 33.9% through 59 games.

The decline in 3-point shooting has led to less impact, which combined with the Porzingis addition and now this Santos' contract extension, makes for some uncertainty on Post's future with the franchise and what his next contract looks like.