The Golden State Warriors can't escape the injury bug at the moment, and that's especially the case for young forward Gui Santos who continues to battle through a knee injury.

For not the first time this season, Santos left a game in the first half and wasn't seen again on Friday night in Portland. His latest knee problem not only comes at a bad time considering the number of players the Warriors already have on the sidelines, but because the Brazilian forward was just starting to find form after a disappointing, albeit injury-plagued start to the season.

Gui Santos' latest knee problem hits as he finds form

After averaging 15.5 points, 5.7 rebounds and 3.9 assists after the All-Star break last season, Santos hit 13 points just once in his first 13 games this season. He scored double digits on just three occassions, and also missed three games due to the ongoing knee issue.

But in the two games prior to Friday's loss against the Trail Blazers, Santos had looked much more like the player we saw at the end of last season. He had 13 points, five rebounds and three assists on an efficient 5-of-8 shooting against the Boston Celtics on Sunday -- a performance that was far better than it appeared on paper given both times struggled offensively and failed to reach 90 points.

Santos then took advantage of the porous defense offered up by the lowly Sacramento Kings on Wednesday night, going for a season-high 22 points on 8-of-11 shooting in the comfortable 129-110 victory.

Just as importantly, Santos had appeared to regain confidence in his knee and body. He was far more aggressive offensively and was comfortable making pivots and pump fakes at the rim which was a highlight of last season's development, but which has also likely led to the current knee issue.

Gui Santos injury adds to Warriors' forward concerns

There's a good chance Santos wouldn't have been asked to play through his current knee injury if not for the ongoing absences of Jimmy Butler and Moses Moody, though to be fair the 24-year-old was one of the biggest beneficiaries to his two teammates suffering devastating knee injuries last season.

Golden State simply can't have another of their key forward rotation options on the sidelines, but they're in a predicament because they're also not putting Santos in a great position for his long-term health and development, not to mention they're also piling immense pressure on 11th overall pick Yaxel Lendeborg in the process.

The Warriors are yet to submit their injury report for Sunday's game against the L.A. Clippers, but Santos is likely to feature on it as questionable, doubtful or even out altogether as he continues to battle this knee problem.