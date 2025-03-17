As the Golden State Warriors have extended their hot streak following their acquisition of Jimmy Butler, an underrated aspect of their ascension has been the impact of the team's young players.

Rookie center Quinten Post has immediately found a solid spot in the Warriors' rotation, and although he has had his struggle on the defensive end of the floor, he has filled a dire need for the team with his size and three-point shooting ability. Through his first 29 NBA games, Post is shooting a remarkable 41.5% from beyond the 3-point line.

Brandin Podziemski, in his interval between injuries, was exceptional as well in showcasing the same flashes of greatness that came across during his rookie year. Even Jonathan Kuminga, who recently returned from a long absence as a result of an ankle sprain, has immediately returned to form, playing aggressively at the rim and providing reliable and dynamic scoring to Golden State's bench.

However, the intensity and playmaking of Gui Santos has had perhaps the largest impact of all the Warriors' young contributors, and his promising start in the NBA could signify his development into the type of player that all contending teams need.

Gui Santos could develop into the mold of Josh Hart

As Golden State beat the New York Knicks 97-94 on Saturday night, Santos' game looked remarkably similar to a staple of the Knicks' lineup -- 30-year-old wing Josh Hart. The former first-round pick has consistently used his size and intensity to make up for his lack of true scoring ability, evolving into the sort of player that is integral to the Knicks' current success.

Hart is averaging a league-leading 37.9 minutes a night this season, while posting 14.2 points, 9.7 rebounds and 5.6 assists. While the Knicks have a plethora of scorers, including Jalen Brunson, Mikal Bridges and OG Anunoby, Hart is truly the glue of their starting unit, consistently performing at a high level and earning the trust that has been given to him by head coach Tom Thibodeau.

While Santos' numbers are not on Hart's level (he averages only 4.5 points, 3.2 rebounds and 1.4 assists a game), this can be partially accounted for by Santos' oscilatting playing opportunities as well as the usual growing pains experienced by rookies in the NBA.

The simple truth is this; when Santos does get big minutes, he makes winning plays. Against the Knicks, he was given only his second start of the season, and his seven rebounds and staunch defensive presence were a large factor in the Warriors' ability to steal a highly important game from a top team in the NBA.

The 6'8" forward also has an edge on Hart in his ability to defend multiple positions. Santos' 106.3 defensive rating far outpaces Hart's 114.5, exponentially increasing the potential for Santos to develop into the sort of major-impact player that could help the Warriors maintain their status as contenders for years to come.

While Santos is still a raw player in the NBA, the talent he has showed already should tremendously impress Golden State fans. With how much room he has to grow, its very possible that Santos could be one of the team's most important players five years from now.