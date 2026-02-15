Buddy Hield's departure from the Golden State Warriors was seemingly a heart-breaking one, with the veteran sharpshooter responding to Jimmy Butler on social media earlier in the week with the caption, "Why you trade me?"

Hield was moved, along with Jonathan Kuminga, to the Atlanta Hawks last week in exchange for Kristaps Porzingis, but there could be a reunion in store for the 33-year-old and the Warriors as early as this offseason thanks to a clause in his current contract.

Warriors could reunite with Buddy Hield this offseason

Hield signed a four-year, $37.8 million contract with Golden State in the 2024 offseason, having arrived in the same sign-and-trade that sent Klay Thompson to the Dallas Mavericks. However, only the first two years of the deal were fully guaranteed, with next season's $9.7 million deal only partially-guaranteed for $3 million.

That leaves the Hawks with some optionality on Hield's contract. They could pick it up and use it like the Warriors just did in a trade, or save some money by paying the $3 million and waiving Hield who would then re-enter free agency.

Based on the fact he's played less than five minutes through his first three active games with the Hawks, it appears unlikely that Hield or the franchise see a long-term union together despite last week's trade.

There is a genuine possibility that Hield could enter free agency again this summer, and that his wish of remaining with the Warriors could be fulfilled by reuniting with the organization on a new deal.

Jimmy Butler & Buddy Hield on IG:



“hey bighead.” — Jimmy



“Why you Trade me😭.” — Buddy



🤣🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/i5QtoxPUmB — Hoop Central (@TheHoopCentral) February 10, 2026

Hield's inconsistency was becoming a frustrating element for Golden State fans, having shot a career-low 34.4% from 3-point range this season while beginning to receive some DNPs in Steve Kerr's rotation.

Even if Porzingis was a shock addition, it was wasn't overly surprising that Hield was attached to Kuminga in exchange for a $30 million player. Yet despite the trade and the frustrating production at times, Hield was a beloved member of the franchise thanks to his infectious personality and work ethic, along with his performance in Game 7 of last year's first-round series against the Houston Rockets.

The 10-year veteran may no longer be worth the contract he's currently on, but on a minimum deal you could see a number of suitors for Hield in free agency. The Warriors could be easily among them, potentially replacing the likes of Seth Curry or Gary Payton II who are on minimum contracts this season.

A reunion between Hield and Golden State should certainly be monitored during the offseason, but that will rely on Atlanta waiving the former sixth overall pick after just a matter of months with the franchise.