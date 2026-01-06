Hawks crush Warriors dream Anthony Davis trade if latest Trae Young rumors are true

Many Golden State Warriors fans are becoming very open to a trade for 10x All-Star Anthony Davis, even if it means moving on from franchise stalwart Draymond Green to make it happen.

Yet that dream could be crushed before it even becomes theoretically possible, with the Atlanta Hawks seemingly firming as a suitor for Davis based on the latest reports surrounding star point guard Trae Young.

Anthony Davis could find himself on the Hawks before the deadline

According to NBA insider Marc Stein on Monday, the Washington Wizards have emerged as a strong suitor for Young in what would be a somewhat suprise move given the franchise's current rebuilding timeline.

Nonetheless, it may open the perfect opportunity for the Hawks to subsequently acquire Davis who could help fortify a front court also featuring Onyeka Okongwu and rising star Jalen Johnson.

Stein wrote on Sunday that "Atlanta's willingness to absorb Davis' salary could well depend on its ability to find a new home via trade for Trae Young." At that moment the market for Young appeared very limited, and therefore created an obstacle between the Hawks and a Davis trade.

Yet with the Wizards emerging as a possible new home for Young, that obstacle disappears and subsequently significantly increases the chances of Davis ending up in Atlanta.

There's still a chance that the 32-year-old remains in Dallas, with the market likely to become more open and flexible during the offseason, not to mention it would give the franchise an opportunity to see the trio of Davis, Kyrie Irving and Cooper Flagg play together.

Anthony Davis’s next team per @KalshiSports



Stays in Dallas: 44%



Atlanta Hawks: 25%



Golden State Warriors: 16%



Detroit Pistons: 6% — NBATradeReport (@NBATradeReport) January 5, 2026

Golden State's links to Davis have stemmed not so much from their own interest, but reports from Sam Amick of The Athletic last week on the fact Dallas had actually approached them about a trade, and that they have interest in young forward Jonathan Kuminga.

To this point, all the major reports, including Amick's, have stated that the Warriors have no interest in trading Jimmy Butler or Draymond Green in order to make a Davis trade work. However, many fans on social media are urging the front office to change that stance, particularly after Golden State once again played better without Green when he was ejected late in the second-quarter of Saturday's win over the Utah Jazz.

But even if the Warriors did change their mind on a potential Davis trade, it could be too late if the Hawks can pull something off before Jonathan Kuminga even becomes eligible to be moved on January 15.