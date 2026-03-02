Hawks fans are already embarrassing Warriors over Jonathan Kuminga trade

The early returns of last month's bombshell trade haven't been great for the Golden State Warriors, with Jonathan Kuminga making an explosive start to life at the Atlanta Hawks.

The Hawks moved to 3-0 with Kuminga after the young forward again played a prominent role in Sunday's win over the Portland Trail Blazers, with Atlanta fans making sure to embarrass the Warriors even further with notable chants during the 135-101 victory.

Hawks fans embarrass Warriors further over Jonathan Kuminga trade

Atlanta fans were head chanting "thank you Warriors" while Kuminga was at the free-throw line during Sunday's game, with Golden State having given up their former seventh overall pick, along with Buddy Hield, in a trade for Kristaps Porzingis prior to the deadline.

It wasn't just the Hawks fans that have already thanked the Warriors for the trade either. Even the Atlanta broadcast referenced the same notion during the second-half as Kuminga threw down a pair of enormous highlight dunks in the final period.

"We've seen Kuminga do this before in Golden State. How you give up on a guy that young, with that ability, is beyond me," Hall of Famer Dominique Wilkins said on the broadcast.

“Thank you Warriors” chants from Atlanta’s 404 Crew while Jonathan Kuminga shoots free throws. pic.twitter.com/SekcbbxaqJ — Zach Langley (@ZachLangleyNBA) March 1, 2026

Hall of Famer, Dominique Wilkins: pic.twitter.com/EJHZpcf2Vc — Bonta Hill (@BontaHill) March 2, 2026

After his debut with the Hawks was delayed by the leg injury suffered in his final game with the Warriors in late January, Kuminga has made an emphatic first impression with his new team over the last three games.

Having started with a 27-point, seven-rebound, four-assist performance against the Washington Wizards earlier in the week, Kuminga had his second 20-point game already with an even 20 on 7-of-10 shooting in less than 26 minutes against the Trail Blazers.

The 23-year-old also added another seven rebounds, three assists and two steals, while finishing as a +20 in the 34-point win. Kuminga is now averaging 21.3 points, 7.7 rebounds and 3.3 assists in 26.5 minutes so far with the Hawks, shooting an incredible 67.7% from the floor and 55.6% from 3-point range. More importantly for Atlanta, they've won all three games and are +59 in his 80 minutes on the floor.

Kristaps Porzingis illness is making things even worse for the Warriors

The problem for the Warriors is that not only is Kuminga balling out, but Porzingis can't actually get on the floor for them. Golden State left the veteran center out of three games before the All-Star break, and while Porzingis made his debut in 17 minutes against the Boston Celtics immediately after, he's since missed a further four games with another mysterious illness.

The Warriors have confirmed that Porzingis will miss a fifth-straight game when they host the L.A. Clippers on Monday night, with the worst nightmares already coming true given the respective fortunes of the former All-Star and Kuminga in their new spots.