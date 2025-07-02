Hawks fans are making a realization the Warriors have known for years

The Golden State Warriors knew they had a star executive in Onsi Saleh. And now, Atlanta Hawks fans are beginning to see it too.

Saleh, who spent three years in Golden State’s front office before heading to Atlanta, has wasted no time proving his value. What he has accomplished in just the opening stages of his first offseason at the helm for the Hawks has been nothing short of hugely impressive, and it might change the direction of that franchise for years to come. The Warriors knew what kind of sharp decision-maker he was, and his early tenure with Atlanta is confirming that belief.

With the Hawks' uncertain direction following the 2024-25 season, Saleh made with a series of well-timed, value-driven moves that are starting to reshape the roster around some exciting new supporting pieces to Trae Young. He traded for Kristaps Porzingis, a high-upside gamble who fits well next to Jalen Johnson. He also pulled off one of the more underrated moves in the draft by selecting Asa Newell, a long, athletic forward who many believe was a steal based on upside and fit.

Even more impressive was Saleh’s decision to trade back in the draft, acquiring a coveted 2026 first-round pick in the process. That deal gave Atlanta both a promising rookie and another key asset for future moves. It is the kind of layered decision-making that suggests Saleh is not building this team for a single playoff run. He is building a foundation that could last.

Onsi Saleh has been making a splash as the Hawks' new GM

The Hawks have also made smart additions in free agency, including a sign-and-trade for Nickeil Alexander-Walker and the signing of Luke Kennard, one of the league’s most reliable three-point shooters. Neither move made major headlines, but they bring shooting, defense, and playoff experience to a team looking to take the next step in the Eastern Conference. Saleh has found a way to add talent while maintaining flexibility and gathering draft assets.

Warriors fans had a front-row seat to the way Saleh helped shape the back half of Golden State’s dynasty. He was part of the front office brain trust that balanced developing young talent while contending at a high level. Now, in Atlanta, he is applying those lessons in real time.

It is rare for a front office to be this proactive, this quickly, after bringing in a new lead decision-maker. But Saleh seems to have a clear plan, and more importantly, the Hawks are executing it with confidence. While some teams in the East are floundering or dealing with major injuries, the Hawks are rapidly ascending.

Hawks fans might not have known Onsi Saleh’s name a year ago. But they certainly do now. And they are beginning to realize something that the Warriors learned a long time ago: this guy knows exactly what he is doing.