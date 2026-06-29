Hawks hand Jonathan Kuminga freedom Warriors refused to offer

Jonathan Kuminga wanted to carve his own path and join a team of his choosing 12 months ago, but restricted free agency gave the Golden State Warriors control that they wielded in contract negotiations.

However, the Atlanta Hawks have now handed Kuminga the freedom the Warriors refused to offer, surprisingly opting out of the young forward's $24.3 million player option for next season, making him an unrestricted free agent.

Jonathan Kuminga handed freedom in hitting unrestricted free agency

It's a somewhat shocking move given Kuminga was only acquired from the Warriors at February's mid-season trade deadline, and given previous reports that the 23-year-old's salary could be guaranteed and used in a trade.

While there's still a chance that Kuminga could sign a new multi-year deal with the Hawks in free agency, those trade rumors suggests there might not be mutual interest and that the former seventh overall pick would prefer to utilize the freedom of trying to solidify his future elsewhere.

From a Hawks perspective, declining the option does give them financial access to the mid-level exception, giving them the possibility of acquiring a player who they may value over Kuminga or an alternative player they could have received in a trade.

Kuminga had an up-and-down period following the trade but did play a significant role in Atlanta's back-to-back playoff wins against the eventual NBA champion New York Knicks. He scored 19 points and had four rebounds on 7-of-12 shooting in an upset win at Madison Square Garden in Game 2, followed by 21 points and four rebounds during a Game 3 win.

Hawks decision vindicates Warriors trading Jonathan Kuminga

This move from Atlanta vindicates Golden State's decision to trade Kuminga, albeit they should have done it much earlier when he held more value and could have subsequently yielded more of a return than Kristaps Porzingis.

This proves the Warriors weren't wrong on evaluating Kuminga's talent, with another franchise seemingly prepared to move on from the 6'7" forward despite the immense upside that's never been consistently delivered upon.

There will certainly be teams ready to take a punt on Kuminga and that upside, but it might have to be a team in rebuilding mode who, unlike Golden State and Atlanta, can give him a primary offensive and starting role.

Kuminga averaged 12.3 points, 5.3 rebounds and 2.1 assists in 17 games for the Hawks after the trade, shooting 47.6% from the floor and 34.6% from 3-point range while also dealing with some injury concerns from the end of his tenure with the Warriors.