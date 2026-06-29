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Hawks left with Buddy Hield problem Warriors were desperate to dump

Trading the veteran sharpshooter may still be easier said than done
ByPeter O'Keefe|
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The Hawks have guaranteed Buddy Hield's contract
The Hawks have guaranteed Buddy Hield's contract | Rob Gray-Imagn Images

February's mid-season trade between the Golden State Warriors and Atlanta Hawks was centered around Jonathan Kuminga and Kristaps Porzingis, but Buddy Hield's inclusion also saw a difficult contract decision change hands.

The Hawks decided on Sunday to fully guarantee Hield's $9.7 million deal for next season, yet that's now viewed as nothing but a trade piece given the veteran sharsphooter failed to yield a role for Quin Snyder after the trade.

Hawks left with Buddy Hield problem Warriors were eager to dump

Only $3 million of Hield's contract was guaranteed before Sunday's decision, leaving a problematic decision that Golden State happily avoided by trading the 33-year-old to Atlanta. Clearly the Hawks decided the full salary was better utilized as a salary-matching tool, particularly when they would have still taken a $3 million cap hit anyway.

The downside to this move is that Hield also has a $10.1 million player option for the 2027-28 season, with $3.1 million of that guaranteed as part of the unusual four-year deal he signed with the Warriors two years ago.

That means Hield's still not technically an expiring contract, making it even more difficult for Atlanta to find a genuine rotation upgrade without taking on another bad deal or giving up a genuine asset in a trade.

The latter is the path the Hawks will surely have to go down -- it's highly unlikely they can trade Hield as the sole piece in a deal after he appeared in only seven games following his arrival, and racked up countless DNPs that suggests his real value equates to more like a minimum contract.

Perhaps a rival team still holds belief in former number one overall pick Zaccharie Risacher, and that his salary combined with Hield's could generate Atlanta a solid $20-25 million player who could be a playoff contributor.

Buddy Hield officially crossed off free agency wishlists

As much as Hield isn't worth $9.7 million and may prove difficult to trade as a result, his 3-point shooting skillset would have generated plenty of interest in free agency as a possible veteran minimum signing.

The Miami Heat would have been one of those teams according to the Miami Herald last week, with a clear need for sharpshooters as they build around the new superstar duo of Giannis Antetokounmpo and Bam Adebayo.

Even a reunion with the Warriors could have been on the table had Hield re-entered free agency, but that's no longer an option as the Hawks now explore the trade market following Sunday's decision.

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