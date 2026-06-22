Hawks re-signing CJ McCollum deals fresh blow to Jonathan Kuminga

The Atlanta Hawks have moved to re-sign veteran guard CJ McCollum before free agency, potentially increasing the chance of the franchise trading former Golden State Warriors forward Jonathan Kuminga.

The Hawks will re-sign McCollum on a one-year, $21 million contract, eliminating the possibility of opening up cap space which means any considerable move they make will now have to come on the trade market -- and could include Kuminga.

Hawks re-signing CJ McCollum deals blow to Jonathan Kuminga

As outlined by Yossi Gozlan of Third Apron after the McCollum contract, the Hawks, at best, will have access to the non-taxpayer mid-level exception. As for the trade market, Atlanta have already been linked to a blockbuster deal for Jaylen Brown if the Boston Celtics star is part of a trade for 2x MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo.

McCollum himself could become a trade candidate based on this new deal, but that's for a later conversation because he's not eligible to be moved now until mid-season. It means that if the Hawks make a major splash on the trade market, especially for Brown, it will almost assuredly include Kuminga's $24.3 million team option.

The Hawks could’ve been a cap space team but this eliminates that possibility. They’re $15.5 million under the luxury tax line with 13 players, including Jonathan Kuminga’s team option.



They could still increase their payroll with trades or the $15 million non-tax mid-level. https://t.co/bdd6PSrX3f — Yossi Gozlan (@YossiGozlan) June 21, 2026

Atlanta could decline the team option and either re-sign Kuminga to a new longer term deal, or just let him walk to another team as an unrestricted free agent -- letting him choose a team for the first time in his career.

However, taking either of those options seems unlikely when it would significantly decrease their trade flexibility, and would also go against recent reports that the Hawks have already explored the market on Kuminga, according to HoopsHype's Michael Scotto earlier in the week.

Jonathan Kuminga may not have a say on his next team either

Kuminga could well find himself on a third different team in the past six months, none of which he's had any say on. This is the reality for NBA players, but it's tough on Kuminga who hasn't exactly been in excellent situations during his five-year career.

Even with the Hawks following the trade, the former seventh overall pick was a reserve and projects to remain in that role if he stays with the franchise. While he won't have a say on his next destination if a trade takes place, a move to the Milwaukee Bucks in a three or four-team Antetokounmpo deal could be the best thing for him.

Kuminga will become an unrestricted free agent next season if he chooses not to sign an extension beforehand, but by that time the league may have given up on the idea of the young forward developing into a star.