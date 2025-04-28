Heat come to sad Jimmy Butler realization much to Warriors benefit 

Before the Golden State Warriors look to take a 3-1 lead in their first-round series against the Houston Rockets on Monday night, the Miami Heat will be hoping to keep their season alive when they host the top-seed Cleveland Cavaliers at Kaseya Center.

The Heat secured the eighth-seed with back-to-back victories in the Play-In Tournament, but have had no answer for the Cavaliers through the first three games of the series. Cleveland have won all three matchups by a combined 67 points, including a 37-point win on the road in Game 3.

Tyler Herro is already talking about Jimmy Butler prior to elimination

Given the contrasting success of the Warriors and Heat since the Butler trade, it’s not difficult to envision that the latter may have some regret in regard to how everything played out. Butler’s tenure in Miami came to an unceremonious ending, largely stemming from the franchise’s unwillingness to hand him a contract extension.

Yet the Butler regret has become public even before Miami are eliminated, with All-Star guard Tyler Herro admitting to Jared Weiss of The Athletic that he can't win without the veteran forward.

“Obviously, I know I need Jimmy to win. If we had Jimmy right now, I feel like it’d be a completely different situation," Herro said. "We probably wouldn’t even be the eighth seed. So finding that middle balance of like, damn, we need him, but also understanding, sh–, that’s his career and what he wants is ultimately his right to want what he wants. It was just tough to be in the middle of both sides.”

The fact that Herro has not only come to this realization, but admitted it publicly, is quite astounding, and showcases just how much Herro and the Heat are missing Butler in the aftermath of his departure.

It makes you wonder how his replacement of sorts -- former Warrior Andrew Wiggins -- would feel about such a statement. The 2022 All-Star has struggled through the first three games of these playoffs, averaging just 11.3 points, 2.7 rebounds and 2.7 assists on 35.5% shooting from the floor.

It also makes you wonder what Pat Riley and the Heat front office think about Herro's comments, particularly given they've come while the season is ongoing. Either way, the way-too-late realization on Butler's impact and needed presence in order to win has come to Golden State's benefit, with the franchise pouncing before the deadline and handing the 35-year-old a two-year, $111 million extension in the process.

The Warriors were below .500 and 11th in the West standings prior to Butler's arrival, but have since surged to the point of a 2-1 first-round lead and favoritism to advance to the Conference Semi-Finals.