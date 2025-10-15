Heat could grant Warriors their ideal trade target after stunning preseason breakout

Kel'el Ware's stunning breakout at the Miami Heat has been one of the storylines of preseason around the NBA, but it could also make the Golden State Warriors next star trade acquisition more realistic.

Brett Siegel of ClutchPoints reported earlier in the month that Bam Adebayo "would be at the top of the Warriors' list of potential trade targets if he were to ever request a trade." While that remains unlikely at this point, Ware's development could open an avenue to the Heat being more willing to move Adebayo than otherwise first thought.

Warriors trading for Bam Adebayo might become more realistic

Ware has been a big positive for Miami in an otherwise winless preseason through five games, having averaged 17.4 points and 11.0 rebounds while shooting 51.5% from the floor and a blistering 44.4% from 3-point range.

The second-year big man had 29 points and 12 rebounds in just 26 minutes against Victor Wembanyama and the San Antonio Spurs, before adding 24 points, 10 rebounds and two steals in 25 minutes against one of the league's best defenses in the Orlando Magic.

Ware's form has led to Adebayo claiming his young teammate has "unlimited" potential, while former NBA All-Star Jeff Teague suggested that the 21-year-old could emerge in the Most Improved player conversation given his preseason production.

The issue is that Heat coach Erik Spoelstra doesn't wholly believe in Adebayo and Ware playing in double-big lineups together, creating a potential problem for the franchise as outlined by Dan Favale of All You Can Heat on Tuesday.

"Head coach Erik Spoelstra has seemingly decided the Adebayo-Ware frontcourt isn’t yet ready to become a staple—or at the very least doesn’t give Miami the best shot at optimizing its roster," Favale wrote.

If the tandem doesn't prove effective together in the opening months of the season, it's not inconceivable to suggest that a significant decision could be made if the Heat believe in Ware as their center of the future.

Adebayo is set to make $37.1 million this season, before starting a three-year, $161.4 million extension. That might turn the Warriors (and other teams) off him as a potential trade target, but the lower number this season does make him a possible option if the Heat were to make him available.

The 3x All-Star has the sort of playmaking and defensive versatility that would make him an excellent fit in Steve Kerr's system, having earned Defensive Player of the Year votes in each of the past six seasons while averaging 18.6 points and 4.2 assists during the same period.

While Adebayo might still be considered a long shot trade option at this stage, it's worth the Warriors monitoring Ware's development in Miami and whether the two bigs can co-exist together.