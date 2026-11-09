Heat forced into drastic Andrew Wiggins benching Warriors once made

For just the second time in his long career, former Golden State Warriors forward Andrew Wiggins was benched by the Miami Heat on Sunday following a disastrous start to the season.

Heat coach Eric Spoelstra ran out of patience with Wiggins a rough individual start and a 3-6 beginning for the new-look Heat, pushing the veteran forward to the bench and replacing him with young wing Pelle Larson.

Heat forced into Andrew Wiggins benching Warriors once made

Wiggins enjoyed a positive five-year stint with Golden State, highlighted by being an All-Star in 2022 and winning the championship later that season. However, there was one brief moment in time where the Warriors and Steve Kerr also benched Wiggins during a troubling time for the franchise.

Wiggins came off the bench for 12 games during the 2023-24 season, before eventually winning his role back and remaining as a starting forward for Golden State until he was traded to Miami for six-time All-Star Jimmy Butler in February last year.

Whether Wiggins can win his spot back in the Heat’s starting lineup remains to be seen. Miami claimed a 114-108 victory over the Sacramento Kings on Sunday night, though a win against such lowly opposition doesn’t provide much evidence on whether Wiggins’ benching was ultimately worthwhile.

Ironically, Wiggins actually entered the game early anyway after Larson committed two personal fouls and was subbed out less than three minutes into the game. The former first overall pick finished with six points, three rebounds and one assist on 2-of-6 shooting from the floor, still playing nearly 32 minutes as Larsson fouled out.

"These are tough decisions. I really feel for Wiggs on this. Pelle is giving us that ability to be a connector and also consistent energy and toughness that we think can compliment that group. Wiggs was good in the 2nd unit," Spoelstra said after the game.

Heat will surely explore Andrew Wiggins trade before deadline

Just as the Warriors eventually did last year, the Heat will surely explore an upgrade from Wiggins in the coming months before the February mid-season deadline, particularly if his sluggish form and bench roll is to continue, and if the team remains below expectations following the blockbuster arrival of Giannis Antetokounmpo during the offseason.

Wiggins is now averaging 8.3 points, 3.1 rebounds and 1.6 assists across 40.2% shooting from the floor and 31.7% from three-point range, having signed a two-year, $33.8 million extension during the summer while still making $30.2 million this season.

Whether the Heat can find genuine value for Wiggins after this start is another question entirely, and their best hope may be that he can rediscover the form that once made him such a valuable piece to the Warriors.