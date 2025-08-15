Heat gift Warriors their next trade target after dumping former Jimmy Butler teammate

The Golden State Warriors may still need to finalize their roster this offseason, but you can already note down a potential mid-season trade target to monitor after the Miami Heat and Brooklyn Nets executed a deal on Friday.

According to ESPN's Shams Charania, the Heat have dumped Jimmy Butler's former teammate Haywood Highsmith to the Nets for salary relief. Miami have also sent an unprotected 2032 second-round pick in the trade, while Brooklyn have sent a 2026 second that likely won't convey given it's protected 31-55.

Warriors should keep an eye on Haywood Highsmith

Highsmith is set to make $5.6 million in the final of his two-year deal, with the trade coming as somewhat of a surprise given the 6'7" forward enjoyed the biggest role of his career last season.

Much of that may have had to do with the absence of Butler who was suspended and missed considerable time early last season, before he was eventually traded to the Warriors in a blockbuster deal in February.

Even regardless, Highsmith averaged career-highs in games played (72), minutes (24.6), points (6.5), assists (1.5), steals (0.9) and blocks (0.5). He also averaged 3.4 rebounds and shot a respectable 38.2% from 3-point range. having shot 39.6% during the 2023-24 season.

Heat shed Highsmith's salary to lessen their salary bill. Nets send Miami a 2026 second-rounder that is protected 31-55. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) August 15, 2025

While the Heat have made the deal to shed salary and open a roster spot for another potential move in the near future, the Nets have done it to essentially buy a second-round pick and will now hope to rehabilitate Highsmith's value to be able to flip him for positive value later down the track.

Brooklyn can trade Highsmith again within the next two months so long as it doesn't include another player, but there's little to no chance that happens given the 28-year-old is dealing with a knee injury. He is expected back by opening night, giving the Nets a period where they can try to boost his value and potentially acquire another second-round pick or two by the deadline.

Trading for Highsmith doesn't make much sense right now, but he could easily become a target for the Warriors mid-season depending on how the rest of their roster shapes up and how their campaign begins in October.

Golden State could do with another 3-and-D type forward, with Highsmith holding extra value in having already built chemistry with Butler following their 150 games together. Whether it's at the Warriors or elsewhere, don't expect Highsmith to be part of the Nets roster by the end of next season.