Heat can grant Warriors legend Klay Thompson the wish Mavericks failed to deliver

Klay Thompson departed the Golden State Warriors in search of being a key piece to a championship contender, only for the Dallas Mavericks to fail on that promise after trading franchise superstar Luka Doncic just over six months later.

Thompson's wish of finishing his career on a contending team won't be granted at the now rebuilding Mavericks, but it could at the Miami Heat as reports persist over their interest in the former Warrior guard.

Klay Thompson could be headed to Miami in a trade

According to Barry Jackson and Anthony Chiang of the Miami Herald, Thompson remains in the Heat's sights as they look to add more shooting around the newly formed duo of Giannis Antetokounmpo and Bam Adebayo.

"Dallas Mavericks guard Klay Thompson, a five-time All Star and the fourth-most prolific three-point shooter in NBA history, has emerged as a player of strong interest to the Miami Heat," Jackson and Chiang report.

As much as Miami have already made their big splash of the summer by acquiring Antetokounmpo in a blockbuster deal with the Milwaukee Bucks, they could be far from done given their interest in Thompson and his former Finals rival LeBron James.

As much as the Antetokounmpo acquisition may not instantly catapult the Heat into the absolute top tier of contenders, there's a clear pathway for them if the 2x MVP can get healthy after appearing in just 36 games during his final year in Milwaukee.

The good news for Thompson is not just that Miami could offer an avenue to another deep playoff run, but that he could have a significant role after the franchise lost All-Star guard Norman Powell to the Chicago Bulls in free agency. The Heat could fill that absence with Thompson and the recently acquired Tim Hardaway Jr., and both could get wide open looks from the outside playing off Antetokounmpo and Adebayo.

Warriors may have mixed feelings over possible Klay Thompson move

On one hand those still close to Thompson within the Golden State organization, and fans outside it, will be happy if he can return to a contending team where his skillset can be utilized in the biggest moments once again.

On the other hand, seeing him in a Heat jersey would be a little strange, and it would only add to the disappointment of missing out on Antetokounmpo, and potentially James too if he heads back to South Beach rather than the Cleveland Cavaliers or joining Golden State.

Thompson has regressed and is now a bonafide reserve in the league, but he remains an elite 3-point shooter after nailing 38.3% from beyond the arc on 7.6 attempts per game last season.