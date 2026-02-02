Heat have a sudden Giannis trade problem Warriors already know well

The Golden State Warriors and Miami Heat are arguably the two strongest suitors for Milwaukee Bucks superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo, but it's not as if either franchise is doing a great job of showcasing their talented young players who could be involved in a trade.

Jonathan Kuminga's situation at the Warriors has been discussed ad nauseam among the fanbase and those around the league, but the Heat, through their recent treatment of young big man Kel'el Ware, are also giving themselves a problem when it comes to their Antetokounmpo pursuit.

Heat's treatment of Kel'el Ware isn't helping their Giannis chase

Ware has been seen as one of the major assets that Miami could put into an Antetokounmpo trade package, but the 21-year-old's lack of playing time in recent weeks doesn't particularly shine a light on him as a blue-chip prospect that Milwaukee should deeply covet.

Ware did have 17 points and six rebounds in 18 minutes against the Chicago Bulls on Sunday, but 12 of those points came in the fourth-quarter when the game was already over. He played just three minutes the night before in a loss to the Bulls, while playing less than 19 combined minutes in two games earlier in the week.

Ware hasn't played more than 18 minutes in a game since January 6, with John Sbisa of Behind the Buck Pass loathing the idea of the seven-footer as some major piece in an Antetokounmpo trade.

"This is the player the Bucks are supposed to eye with envy as they contemplate parting ways with the face of their franchise. Yeah, no. That's not going to work," Sbisa wrote. "Spoelstra is one of the all-time great coaches the league has seen. Ware struggling under Spoelstra's tutelage isn't a great sign."

When it comes to Kuminga, the Warriors have proven masters in failing to showcase his value. While Milwaukee have reportedly had some interest in Kuminga in the past, Golden State certainly haven't helped themselves when it comes to trying to increase the young forward's trade value since he singed a two-year, $48 million contract in restricted free agency.

At least they're suddenly not alone in halting the development of a young player, with Ware's seemingly diminishing stock only aiding the Warriors' hopes of pulling off an Antetokounmpo trade in the coming days.

Given Ware is just in his second season, is two years younger and is on a rookie contract, there's little doubt he still holds more value than Kuminga despite his recent playing time. However, the Warriors still have far more than the Heat in the way of draft capital, making it incredibly interesting to see who can appease the Bucks and potentially get a blockbuster trade done before the deadline.