History suggests Warriors superstar will struggle to respond from poor recent form

Aside from a 31-point, 10-assist performance against the Minnesota Timberwolves on Saturday, Stephen Curry's recent form has been far below what we're usually accustomed to from the Golden State Warriors superstar.

Curry was kept to just 10 points on 2-of-13 shooting at home on Monday against the Indiana Pacers, with the visitors coming into Chase Center and knocking off a Warrior team whose offense once against stumbled in the fourth-quarter.

The 2x MVP was also kept to just two points in 24 minutes against the Memphis Grizzlies last Thursday, having gone without a made field goal for the first time in any game where he's played more than 12 minutes.

History suggests Stephen Curry will struggle to respond when the Warriors host the Lakers on Christmas Day

Curry conceded that he's got to play much better after Monday's loss to the Pacers, with the 36-year-old now averaging 21.8 points so far this season after posting 29.4 and 26.4 per game in each of the past two years.

He'll have the opportunity to respond against the Los Angeles Lakers in a marquee matchup at Chase Center on Christmas Day, but history suggests the 10x All-Star isn't overly fond of the notable occassion.

Curry has notably struggled in Christmas Day games, having made 10 such appearances dating back to 2010. He's averaged just 15.4 points in these games, with remarkably just one performance of more than 19 points -- that came in 2021 where he had 33 points, four rebounds and six assists in a 116-107 victory over the Phoenix Suns.

Given Curry's struggles, it's no surprise that the Warriors have battled in Christmas Day games over the past 15 years. They are a solid but not outstanding 7-6 in 13 games since 2010, yet three of those actually came when Curry was out through injury.

If Curry wants to look at the positive side of history, perhaps he can look at his most recent performances against the Lakers. The veteran guard averaged 33 points on 52/48/86 shooting splits in four games against the pacific rival last season, including a 46-point outburst in a double overtime battle that the Warriors actually lost in late January.

More so than his own individual form, Curry will just be hoping that Golden State return to a winning feeling amid 10 losses in their past 13 games. LeBron James, Anthony Davis and D'Angelo Russell are all questionable for the Lakers, while Gary Payton II is also questionable in an otherwise clear injury report for the Warriors.