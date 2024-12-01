History suggests Warriors won't have trade interest in 2x All-Star
With Draymond Green, Trayce Jackson-Davis and Kevon Looney, the Golden State Warriors aren't asking for much when it comes to scoring among their big men.
That's how the Steve Kerr-led Warriors have almost always operated, preferring rebounding, defense, screen-setting and passing from the majority of centers that have passed through the organization in the last decade.
History suggests the Warriors won't have trade interest in Nikola Vucevic
There is an argument to be made that Golden State should try something different, or at least have an option available that provides them with some scoring and/or floor spacing ability from the five position.
If the Warriors are after that type of player, Nikola Vucevic is reportedly available as the Chicago Bulls look to tear down their roster. According to Jake Fischer on The Stein Line, the asking price for Vucevic (per one general manager) is two second-round picks.
For a former 2x All-Star who's currently averaging 20.4 points and 9.9 rebounds on 57% shooting from the floor and 45% from three, two second-round picks seems like good value. Combine that with the fact De'Anthony Melton's contract gets the franchise to over half of Vucevic's $20 million salary, and surely Golden State should have some interest?
But not only does Vucevic not particularly fit the kind of center the Warriors have historically had, but he's also making far more contract-wise than what they usually spend on that position.
Golden State have had Looney on their roster for a decade and he's never been paid more than $8 million in any season, while Jackson-Davis is currently on a four-year, $7.6 million contract. The only other legitimate center they have on their roster, Quinten Post, is on a two-way contract.
Even in their back-to-back championships in 2017 and 2018, the Warriors had Looney, Zaza Pachulia, Javale McGee and David West all on small contracts. You'd have to go back to Andrew Bogut in the early/mid 2010's to find a big man that Golden State were paying an above average salary to. The last time they really heavily invested in a big man was James Wiseman who they used the second overall pick on in 2020 -- we know how that played out...
The Warriors would have to significantly change their mindset -- and perhaps too their play style -- to have interest in the 34-year-old. Maybe that's exactly what they need though, particularly given the lack of spacing that's become apparent over recent games.