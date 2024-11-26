Huge form development is sure to drastically swing Warriors trade plans
De'Anthony Melton's season-ending ACL injury may have initiated more trade discussion surrounding the Golden State Warriors, such is the hole that the 26-year-old guard leaves in the lineup.
Yet it's more than just Melton's injury and his $12.8 million tradable contract that may significantly alter the Warriors' plans, with another major development sure to drastically shift what the franchise could do ahead of the February 6 deadline.
Andrew Wiggins' form is likely to change the Warriors trade plans
The rejuvenation of Andrew Wiggins has been one of the biggest individual developments through the first 16 games of the season, and one of the crucial reasons behind Golden State's 12-4 record that sees them equal top the Western Conference.
The 2022 All-Star will look for his fifth-straight game of 20+ points on Monday against the Brooklyn Nets, having never achieved that feat during his near five-year career with the Warriors. Wiggins is currently averaging 17.4 points and 4.4 rebounds per game, shooting an efficient 47.7% from the floor and 40.8% from three-point range.
This revival comes after months of trade speculation during the offseason, along with a raft of the same conjecture heading into last season's deadline. The Warriors have been trying to add another star to pair with Stephen Curry for a lengthy period, whether it be from LeBron James to Paul George to Lauri Markkanen.
In most situations Wiggins would have to be involved, with his $26.3 million contract for this season clearly the key salary piece in any trade for a star player. But Wiggins' current form is drastically changing the outlook in a multitude of ways.
If the 29-year-old is going to play this way consistently, then all of a sudden the need for a second star reduces because Wiggins is effectively that player. Secondly, even if Golden State wanted to trade for another star, the pool of players they'd be willing to trade Wiggins for has drastically decreased.
Perhaps the Warriors may have been willing to deal Wiggins in a trade for the likes of Jimmy Butler, Brandon Ingram or Zach LaVine during the offseason, depending on what else was involved around that.
But there's just no way they'd move Wiggins for such players right now, unless they thought this was simply a rare stretch that won't sustain, and that they therefore wanted to sell while his value has been rehabilitated.
That's not to say Wiggins is in anyway untouchable, just that it would require a bonafide All-Star in their prime. If Giannis Antetokounmpo became available then obviously he'd be on the table, but otherwise the calibre of player Golden State would need in return for Wiggins would have surely increased beyond what it once was.
As a result, it could be considered far more likely now that the Warriors will look to use Melton's salary and other pieces to try and get a starter-level rotation player, rather than make the blockbuster move for a star player they've often yearned for.