Huge Stephen Curry revelation will excite Warriors after disastrous injury blow

Stephen Curry's season came to an abrupt and rather sad end against the Minnesota Timberwolves in the playoffs, with the superstar guard suffering a disastrous hamstring injury that saw him miss the final four games of the second-round series.

But if there was any concern of the hamstring injury being a sign of Curry coming towards the end, that's been laid to rest by his famous father Dell who believes his 37-year-old son still has plenty left in the tank.

Warriors superstar Stephen Curry isn't close to retirement just yet

Speaking to reporter DJ Siddiqi in a recent interview for RG, Dell revealed that Steph is "not even close to retiring" and that his status as the league's greatest ever 3-point shooter could allow him to play well into his forties.

“Even if you put him in the corner at 40, 41 years old, you have to guard him," Dell said. "That means that he’s creating space for other guys around him. If you can shoot the basketball, there’s a team that can use you in today’s NBA. But if you’re Steph Curry, I think you’re going to be able to play until you say, ‘I’m done.’"

As the greatest player in franchise history, Curry has earned the right to go out on his own terms whenever that may be. The 2x MVP is currently under contract for another two years at just over $120 million, but Dell's insights would suggest that there's more to come beyond that.

Curry has dealt with injury concerns across the course of his career, notably starting with an ankle injury in his third season that saw him miss 28-straight games and subsequently undergo surgery. A freak play that resulted in a broken hand also saw Curry limited to just five games in the 2019-20 season.

Yet in more recent times, the 11x All-Star has remained relatively healthy in playing 70+ games in back-to-back seasons for the first time in eight years. His hamstring injury against the Timberwolves was incredibly frustrating and may have resulted from an increased workload over the second-half of the season, but there's nothing to suggest that it will be an ongoing issue moving forward.

In fact, Dell also revealed that his son has been back in the gym ensuring that the injury is fully cleared and won't impact him ahead of training camp in October.

Curry's retirement is inevitable and will be a day Golden State fans aren't looking forward to, but it's exciting to hear that he's looking to push the boundaries and ensure that day doesn't come for a few years yet.