Ice cold Kuminga can't prevent Warriors from another nightmare

Jonathan Kuminga was ice cold in his first game against the Golden State Warriors, but it didn't prevent the Atlanta Hawks from pouring on more pain against his former team in a 126-110 victory at State Farm Arena on Saturday.

After losing by a combined 35 points in Boston and Detroit, it was another nightmare second-half for the Warriors in Atlanta. They trailed by only two in what was a competitive first-half, before giving up a 25-5 run straight out of the break which they never recovered from.

Jonathan Kuminga struggled but the Hawks still dominated the Warriors

There was much anticipation over Kuminga's first game against Golden State since last month's trade, with everything set up for a big game considering the visitors' injury woes and the fact the young forward was left out of Friday's first night of a back-to-back in Houston.

But while his team was dominant on the night, Kuminga struggled to make much of an impact. The former seventh overall pick scored only two points in 22 minutes off the bench, shooting just 1-of-9 from the floor while adding four rebounds, two assists and committing two turnovers. Kuminga was also a -6 in the 16-point win, with the Hawks' starters really proving the difference as Dyson Daniels went for an equal career-high 28 points.

Kuminga was largely tracked by two-way contracted Golden State wing Nate Williams, with the 27-year-old undoubtedly getting the better of the battle. Not only did Williams make things difficult for Kuminga, but he also added 19 points himself on 8-of-10 shooting as arguably the best player for the Warriors in another disappointing result.

Nate Williams has completely outplayed Kuminga on both ends so far in this game. Like, badly. — Jim Park🏀🌌 (@Sheridanblog) March 22, 2026

Nate Williams clamping kuminga 😭😭😭 — Chef curry (Parody) (@baby_face_goat) March 22, 2026

Playing in his first back-to-back since returning from a torn ACL at the start of December, De'Anthony Melton finished as Golden State's leading scorer with 20 points in less than 22 minutes, shooting 7-of-15 from the floor while adding four assists.

Fellow guard Pat Spencer added 18 points off the bench, while Draymond Green had 13 points, six rebounds and four assists. It was a rough night for youngsters Brandin Podziemski and Gui Santos, combining for the same amount of points (seven) as turnovers in the 16-point loss.

Already without veteran centers Al Horford and Kristaps Porzingis, the Warriors also lost Quinten Post in the first-half after a promising start that saw the second-year big record eight points and three rebounds in 14 minutes.

Golden State will close out what's been a disastrous road-trip in Dallas on Monday, before returning home to face the Brooklyn Nets at Chase Center on Wednesday.