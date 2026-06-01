Ideal Stephen Curry running mate delivers statement Warriors can't ignore

When it comes to potential trade targets this summer, very few would be more ideal for the Golden State Warriors than Cason Wallace who raised some eyebrows with a statement during his end-of-season press conference following Saturday's Game 7 loss to the San Antonio Spurs.

When asked about his extension-eligibility this offseason, Wallace hardly reiterated his wish for a new deal to stay at the Oklahoma City Thunder long-term, but rather simply declared his intention to get better after his team fell short in the Western Conference Finals.

Cason Wallace would be an ideal Stephen Curry running mate

The young guard started 58 games during his third NBA season, but only two during Oklahoma City's 15-game playoff run. This is always going to be the issue for a young team stockpiled with talent -- how do they manage the minutes and opportunity for players who'd assuredly get more chance elsewhere?

It seems inevitable that the Thunder will move on from veteran Lu Dort in order to not only manage their rising payroll, but also offer up more playing time and a certified starting role for a player like Wallace.

But if for any reason the Thunder want to cash in on Wallace before they have to pay him big money or go through restricted free agency, then the Warriors should absolutely be one of the many teams quickly on the phone.

“Love the Thunder, but I’m more focused on getting better.”



— Cason Wallace on being extension eligible.



(via @CAlmanza1007)



pic.twitter.com/e9Bg1WJ94m — Hoop Central (@TheHoopCentral) May 31, 2026

Putting one of the game's elite perimeter defenders next to Stephen Curry is a great starting point, let alone when you consider Wallace is a 37.4% career 3-point shooter and drilled an incredible 48.4% of his threes during the playoffs.

Combine that with the upside he's shown at times when given more offensive opportunity, and the room for growth as a 22-year-old, and you've got a player who'd be a perfect fit alongside the 2x MVP as his career winds down in the next few years.

Thunder unlikely to relinquish Cason Wallace

Despite the plethora of talent on the Thunder's roster, their abundance of future draft capital, and the payroll issues as Chet Homlgren and Jalen Williams' max contracts kick in, it's hard to see OKC letting go of Wallace unless it were for a legitimate and significant upgrade.

It's impossible to see the Thunder trading Wallace simply for some draft capital down the road, but if the door jarred open it's the exact move the Warriors should be exploring as they look to go younger while also giving Curry an opportunity to compete over the next few years.