Imminent Giannis Antetokounmpo trade is great news for Warriors fans

A blockbuster Giannis Antetokounmpo trade is set to take place in the next two weeks, offering great news for Golden State Warriors fans who've had to put up with their team sniffing around the Milwaukee Bucks superstar for well over half a decade.

While the Warriors almost assuredly won't be the team that trades for Antetokounmpo, there has to be a sigh of relief among Golden State fans that Antetokounmpo's future will finally be decided once and for all.

Imminent Giannis trade will bring sigh of relief to Warriors fans

Having previously declared their intention to resolve Antetokounmpo's future before this year's draft, Jake Fischer of The Stein Line reported on Tuesday that there's a wide-held belief Milwaukee will finally deal their franchise star between the conclusion of the NBA Finals and the draft.

Virtually every team we consult says pretty much the same thing now: There really is a growing expectation throughout the NBA that the Bucks intend to trade their Face of the Franchise before the two-day NBA Draft begins on June 23," Fischer wrote.

Golden State have fell out of the mix for Antetokounmpo in recent weeks, having been a prominent player in trade discussions leading into February's mid-season deadline. According to Fischer, the Miami Heat remain the most likely destination for the 2x MVP, with the Boston Celtics also lurking as a potential option.

The Warriors have held strong interest in Antetokounmpo dating all the way back to 2019, but have clearly realized they're no longer an option for the 31-year-old given his desire to remain in the Eastern Conference.

Warriors can finally move on to other trade targets

The biggest frustration for Golden State fans has been the clear examples of the franchise not pursuing alternative trade opportunities, just to ensure they kept their powder dry for a potential run at Antetokounmpo.

Take former Toronto Raptors pair Pascal Siakam and OG Anunoby for example, both of who could have been acquired by the Warriors before finding respective new homes where they've each been significant contributors to teams making the NBA Finals.

Golden State's patience would have been rewarded had they pulled off an Antetokounmpo trade in February, but they ultimately couldn't get it done before pivoting to a deal with the Atlanta Hawks for Kristaps Porzingis.

The Warriors' obsession over Antetokounmpo for a number of years now looks like a collossal waste of time, but at least the saga is drawing to an apparent end and will allow the franchise to finally move on.