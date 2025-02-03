Important contract detail could breath unlikely hope into explosive Warriors reunion

The Golden State Warriors reportedly have no limits in their desire to add a big name prior to the February 6 deadline, with renewed interest in even the most unlikeliest options thanks to Luka Doncic's stunning move to the Los Angeles Lakers on Saturday.

Name the biggest stars in the league and they've probably been linked to the Warriors in some form over the last few hours, starting with all-time great duo Kevin Durant and LeBron James. Jake Fischer of The Stein Line reported on Monday that Golden State not only have interest in each player, but are also considering whether they could outdo the Lakers' move for Doncic by acquiring both superstar players.

Could Kevin Durant's contract breath unlikely hope into a Warriors reunion?

Landing either Durant or James would be considered a pipe-dream at this stage, let alone both together. Yet who knows what's possible in the wake of the Doncic trade that sent Anthony Davis to the Dallas Mavericks.

One thing in Golden State's favor is Durant's contract situation in Phoenix, with Anthony Slater of The Athletic reporting on Monday that the 2x Finals MVP has "an extra level of control about his future."

"An inability to acquire Butler has many in the league speculating about Durant’s future in Phoenix. He hasn’t signed a contract extension beyond next season, giving him an extra level of control about his future," Slater reported.

Slater would go on to outline the very notable event of Warrior owner Joe Lacob hosting and sitting next to Durant's agent, Rich Kleiman, during Friday's blowout loss to the Suns. Was that just a friendly catch-up, or a sign of something significant in the works?

If Durant actually did want to explore a reunion in Golden State, then he could theoretically put pressure on the Suns front office to move him before the deadline. We just saw De'Aaron Fox and his management manoeuvre their way to the San Antonio Spurs for what many view as a cheap price, largely because of his impending 2026 free agency and refusal to sign an extension with the Sacramento Kings.

This is what breathes a little bit of life into a Warrior scenario that's still very unlikely. The same could actually be said of James and his contract situation given he's got a player option for next season, though all indications suggest he and the Lakers have no intention of breaking up in the wake of Doncic's arrival.