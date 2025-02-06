Instant Reaction: Warriors move on champion forward in blockbuster Jimmy Butler trade

Having gone hunting for a big name over recent days, the Golden State Warriors have managed to land one in acquiring Miami Heat star Jimmy Butler on Wednesday.

According to ESPN's Shams Charania, the Warriors will trade 2022 NBA champion Andrew Wiggins, along with Dennis Schroder, Kyle Anderson and a protected first-round pick for Butler.

The Warriors have reportedly acquired Jimmy Butler

After Kevin Durant rejected Golden State's significant play for a reunion in the last 24 hours, Golden State's attention quickly turned back to Butler despite the 6x All-Star having previously told the franchise he wouldn't re-sign in the Bay this offseason.

Butler has since gone back on his initial word, signing a two-year, $121 million extension with Golden State to add to an even more stunning move for the franchise. According to Charania, the Warriors have also given up Lindy Waters III, while Schroder is on his way to the Utah Jazz according to Jake Fischer.

As part of the deal, Warriors' Lindy Waters III and Heat's Josh Richardson are headed to the Detroit Pistons, sources said. https://t.co/JPBWVEnPZJ — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) February 6, 2025

The 35-year-old Butler will now form an experienced big three with Stephen Curry and Draymond Green as the Warriors look to rise from their current 25-24 record and 10th-place in the Western Conference.

While Butler's arrival is massive, it's a day of mixed emotions with the departure of the much-loved Wiggins who had spent five years in the Bay after a trade with the Minnesota Timberwolves in early 2020.

The former number one overall pick completely transformed his game in Golden State, becoming an All-Star for the first time in 2022 before a memorable playoff campaign that year where he was arguably the franchise's second-best player on a championship team.

So the players we've got on the move, per sources:



GSW: Jimmy Butler

DET: Lindy Waters, Josh Richardson

Miami: Andrew Wiggins, P.J. Tucker

Utah: Dennis Schroder

TOR: Kyle Anderson — Jake Fischer (@JakeLFischer) February 6, 2025

The Warriors had only traded for Schroder less than two months ago, but the veteran found a difficult time adjusting to Steve Kerr's offense and was recently relegated to a bench role. Anderson was signed to a three-year, $27 million contract with Golden State in free agency, but failed to garner a consistent role and saw plenty of DNPs over recent weeks.

While the extension does give Golden State some security rather than risk losing Butler for nothing in a few months time, it's still a significant investment for the franchise who now appear headed for a big payroll next season.

Jonathan Kuminga's free agency will now be a fascinating watch, assuming the former seventh overall pick remains with the Warriors following Thursday's trade deadline.

The news came less than an hour from the Warriors meeting with the Jazz in Utah on Wednesday night.