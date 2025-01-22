Intriguing Suns trade continues to illustrate one of Warriors' biggest issues

While fans and analysts continue to hypothesize over what the Golden State Warriors could do before the February 6 trade deadline, the Phoenix Suns continue to execute moves that has the league on notice.

After bolstering their center rotation by trading for Nick Richards last week, the Suns have now moved their 2031 first-round pick to the Utah Jazz for three first-round picks (likely to be late ones), as first reported by ESPN's Shams Charania on Tuesday.

While that deal isn't major within itself, it does add incredible intrigue into what could be next for the Suns and in particular their pursuit of Miami Heat star Jimmy Butler.

The Warriors are scared of their own trade flexibility

There's a lot of similarities between Golden State and Phoenix right now -- both have aging superstars still playing at a high level, yet both hold a 21-21 record and are battling just to make the Play-In Tournament in the Western Conference.

The biggest difference is that the Warriors are far more asset-rich in terms of young players and future draft capital. They also aren't facing the same apron penalties the Suns are due to their league-high payroll.

So, why then are Golden State seemingly unwilling to make moves, while Phoenix appear eager to orchestrate what's likely to result as a series of trades here before the deadline? For all intents and purposes it should be easier for the Warriors to make deals to try and get out of their current predicament.

The contrast between the two provides the perfect illustration of one of the Warriors' biggest issues. They're scared of losing their trade flexibility and the thought that any minor or mid-tier move could inhibit their chances of making a blockbuster trade for a superstar further down the line.

While that's a very reasonable position in which to hold, it's becoming more and more difficult for fans to accept as they have to continue watching an uninspiring team right now. Patience is a virtue and often the right course of action, but at what point is it too much patience?

Many fans have acknowledged that the Warriors aren't going to be a deep playoff threat or championship contender this season, but there's still something to be said for doing something different and trying to provide more enjoyment to something that's starting to look really dull and tired.

Phoenix continue to be active in making things happen with the limited flexibility they possess, while Golden State want to ensure they have full flexibility for a moment that may never actually arrive.