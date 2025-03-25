Is Steph Curry playing tonight? Injury report for Warriors vs. Heat March 25

The Golden State Warriors are in Miami for a game that wouldn't have held as much significance two months ago before the Jimmy Butler trade. It'll be Butler's first game back at his old stomping grounds, meaning Warriors fans in South Florida and at home should be in for a show.

Golden State is 16-3 with Butler in the lineup, while Miami is 9-20 since the Heat suspended Butler for the third and final time. The Warriors have gone from a Play-In team at best to a genuine contender since acquiring the star forward.

Butler downplayed the matchup in an interview with The Athletic's Anthony Slater last week, saying the game won't be different than any other (subscription required). He said it won't be "Jimmy Butler trying to score 70" but that "it's all about winning."

Golden State started its six-game road trip with a 124-115 loss in Atlanta. Steph Curry didn't play after getting hurt in the third quarter of the Warriors' 117-114 win over the Raptors last Thursday. He didn't travel to Atlanta but did travel to join the team in Miami. If Curry doesn't play, the game may turn into Butler trying to hang 70 on his former team.

Steph Curry's status for tonight's game vs. Heat

Steph Curry (pelvic contusion) is listed as questionable.

Stephen Curry is traveling to join the Warriors in Miami, and his status for Tuesday's game against the Heat depends on treatment response for his pelvic bruise over next two days, sources tell ESPN. Golden State is on game two of a six-game trip. https://t.co/SA3Tsrz51A — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) March 23, 2025

Warriors injury report

Steph Curry (pelvic contusion) is questionable.

Heat injury report

Duncan Robinson (lower back pain) is questionable. Nikola Jovic (hand) and Dru Smith (Achilles) are out.

Projected starting lineups tonight

Golden State: Steph Curry (if he plays), Brandin Podziemski, Moses Moody, Jimmy Butler, Draymond Green

Miami: Tyler Herro, Duncan Robinson (if he plays), Andrew Wiggins, Bam Adebayo, Kel'el Ware

How to watch Warriors at Heat March 25

Golden State at Miami will be nationally broadcast on TNT, with tip-off scheduled for 4:30 p.m. PT. Fans looking for a stream can check out B/R Sports on Max, which offers a subscription as low as $9.99/month.

Warriors' next five regular-season games

Friday, March 28: Warriors at Pelicans (5 p.m. PT)

Sunday, March 30: Warriors at Spurs (4 p.m. PT)

Tuesday, April 1: Warriors at Grizzlies (5 p.m. PT)

Thursday, April 3: Warriors at Lakers (7 p.m. PT on TNT)

Friday, April 4: Nuggets at Warriors (7 p.m. PT on NBA TV)