It only took one game for Seth Curry to gift Warriors exactly what they've missed

The Golden State Warriors may not have ultimately got the result against the reigning champion Oklahoma City Thunder on Tuesday night, but the addition of Seth Curry helped deliver some significant optimism amid a second-half fightback at Chase Center.

The Thunder did eventually prevail with a 124-112 victory, yet that didn't tell the story of a second-half where Curry gifted the Warriors exactly what they had desperately been missing in terms of shooting and shot-making.

Seth Curry helped deliver Warriors some optimism despite another loss

The Warriors were in all sorts at half-time, finding themselves down by 19 after a late surge from the Thunder to close the second-quarter. To make matters worse, Golden State, who were already without superstar guard Stephen Curry, had Jimmy Butler unable to return in the second-half after hobbling off with a knee injury.

Without their two best players, there was little hope of anything major over the final 24 minutes from a Warrior perspective. But instead of simply laying down, they mounted an incredible rally that threatened to pull off one of the great upsets of the season against the now 21-1 Thunder.

Golden State put up 44 points in the third-quarter to close the margin, then astonishingly led 107-106 with under five minutes left as Pat Spencer briefly went basket-for-basket with OKC star Shai Gilgeous-Alexander.

Curry was a huge part of the second-half run, pouring in 14 points on a near perfect 6-of-7 shooting in an exciting debut after only officially signing with the Warriors on Monday. The veteran sharpshooter drilled two of his three 3-pointers, and even added some jumpers off the dribble to elevate a Golden State offense that needed some juice without his older brother and Butler.

As great teams tend to do, the Thunder steadied and rallied to finish the game on a 25-9 run. Gilgeous-Alexander produced his usual magic with a game-high 38 points, including going 5-of-6 from beyond the arc.

The younger Curry wasn't the only Warrior to deliver a surprise performance, with Spencer dropping 17 points, three rebounds and six assists in 21 minutes off the bench. He was one of six Golden State players to score in double-figures, with Brandin Podziemski going for 17 points, four rebounds and four assists after a nine-point first-quarter.

In the end it's chalked up as another loss for the Warriors, but it will probably go down as their best defeat of the season so far if that's such a thing. They'll now hope Butler's injury isn't serious as they prepare for a three-game road trip starting in Philadelphia on Thursday.