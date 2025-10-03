It only took one quarter for Warriors trade target to justify their interest

Having been reported as a prominent trade target for the Golden State Warriors during the offseason, Trey Murphy III has wasted no time in justifying that interest with a blistering showcase of his offensive skillset in the New Orleans Pelicans preseason opener.

Murphy will certainly be a external player to monitor for Warriors as the season progresses, particularly given Jonathan Kuminga's new two-year, $48.5 million contract that aligns perfectly for a potential mid-season trade if things go awry at the Pelicans.

Trey Murhpy III exploded in the opening minutes of the Pelicans preseason opener

New Orleans are in Australia to begin their preseason, starting off against the NBL's Melbourne United on Friday morning U.S. time. Murphy was keen to make an early statement following a breakout fourth year last season, doing just that with 11 first-quarter points in less than eight minutes.

Starting alongside former Warrior champions Kevon Looney and Jordan Poole, superstar forward Zion Williamson and former first-round pick Saddiq Bey, Murphy started the game's scoring with a soft mid-range jump-shot that rimmed in.

The 25-year-old quickly followed that with a smooth hit from downtown, before rocking the rim twice and finishing another drive to the basket as he had 11 of the Pelicans first 20 points in a dynamic opening segment.

Trey Murphy III getting to work EARLY 💪



A pair of slams gives him 11 1Q points so far...



Watch the Pels face off against Melbourne United on NBA TV ‼️ pic.twitter.com/bbPmpiGcFz — NBA (@NBA) October 3, 2025

Murphy proved himself as one of the league's up-and-coming stars in an otherwise disastrous year for the Pelicans, averaging 21.2 points, 5.1 rebounds and 3.5 assists while shooting 45.4% from the floor and 36.1% from 3-point range.

His length, athleticism and shooting would be an excellent fit for any roster, but you can see why the Warriors in particular are so interested in the former 17th overall pick. Murphy would be a perfect third scorer for Golden State who could also complement superstars Stephen Curry and Jimmy Butler, such is his threat from well beyond the arc and athleticism when cutting to the rim.

Yet based on the early preseason signs, the Pelicans won't be making Murphy available to anyone as he begins what's looking more and more like an incredibly team-friendly four-year, $112 million contract.

The Warriors are likely to explore the market for a potential mid-season upgrade once Kuminga becomes trade eligible on January 15. However, based on Murphy's stocks that have been on the rise over the past 12 months, they'd need to add a boatload of draft capital to even get in the conversation with the Pelicans.