It's not even preseason and Warriors biggest flaw is already exposed

A team with Stephen Curry, Jimmy Butler, Draymond Green and now Al Horford is always going to pose some problems, which is exactly why the Golden State Warriors are entering the season optimistic about their chances of more success.

Many are already excluding the Warriors from championship contention though based purely on their age and the subsequent potential for injury concerns, something that proved their fatal flaw last season as Stephen Curry was sidelined by a hamstring injury during the second-round series loss to the Minnesota Timberwolves.

Jimmy Butler is already dealing with a minor ankle issue

Golden State are still around 48 hours out from their preseason opener against the Los Angeles Lakers on Sunday, but one of their veteran quartet is already dealing with an injury.

Butler reportedly tweaked his ankle during training camp on Thursday, though the injury isn't considered to be serious and there's still a chance the 6x All-Star will suit up against the Lakers at Chase Center.

Steve Kerr revealed on Friday that he plans to play his guys for about 15 minutes on Sunday, giving Warrior fans an opportunity to see the veteran quartet in action for the first time should Butler take to the floor.

Warriors’ tentative plan is to play guys roughly 15 minutes in their preseason opener on Sunday. Jimmy Butler tweaked his ankle yesterday, Steve Kerr said, so he may sit out but the injury doesn’t sound serious. — Danny Emerman (@DannyEmerman) October 3, 2025

While Butler's injury is far from serious, it's still less than ideal for a 36-year-old heading into the season. The way in which the franchise balances managing their older players while competing in a tough Western Conference will be fascinating as the season progresses, with Golden State set to start four players 35 or older in Curry (37), Butler (36), Green (35) and Horford (39).

The combination of experience and sheer basketball IQ could be a major weapon for the Warriors against younger teams, but it won't mean much if they can't reach the playoffs in strong physical shape.

Golden State found themselves in a perilous position at the time of Butler's arrival in February, forcing them to put the foot to the floor after the All-Star break which undoubtedly played some sort of role in Curry's hamstring injury, along with the general weariness of Green who was consistently forced to play as a small-ball starting five.

On the plus side, the management of the older players should provide plenty of opportunity for the youth on the Warrior roster, including 22-year-old Jonathan Kuminga who controversially returned to the franchise this week and who will be a major talking point as the season progresses.