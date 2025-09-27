It's not even training camp but Kevin Durant may already regret Warriors snub

Kevin Durant had the ability to return to the Golden State Warriors in a blockbuster February trade, only to reject a reunion based on not wanting to move from the Phoenix Suns mid-season.

The 2x Finals MVP did approve a trade to the Houston Rockets shortly after the offseason began, and understandably so given the up-and-coming nature of a franchise that appeared ready to jump into championship contention.

Kevin Durant might be regretting his decision to snub the Warriors

Unfortunately for Durant and Houston, their championship credentials have already been dealt a potentially devastating blow with confirmation of Fred VanVleet's torn ACL at the start of the week.

It's not just that VanVleet is the Rockets starting point guard, it's the fact that he and Durant are the two key experienced players with championship experience on a team that still holds a number of young players.

VanVleet's injury is likely to leave the point guard duties with Reed Sheppard or Amen Thompson, both of who are a complete unknown in the role at NBA level. Sheppard is a recent third overall pick who found himself out of the Rockets rotation for much of last season, while Thompson is one of the league's brightest young stars but without the real on-ball duties he'll now be faced with.

The Ringer's Zach Lowe believes Houston's championship hopes are now already over with the VanVleet injury, suggesting they're now no longer capable of matching it with the Oklahoma City Thunder and Denver Nuggets heading into this season.

"I just don't think they can win three playoff series in the West without a traditional point guard with proven championship experience," Lowe said on his podcast.

Perhaps things work out for the better in the long-term, but if the Rockets are no longer legitimate contenders, would Durant be regretting his decision to snub the Warriors back in February? Perhaps not given they're not exactly in championship contention themselves at this stage, yet at least he'd be in a familiar environment with a veteran team.

How much different would Golden State be with Durant instead of Jimmy Butler? In hindsight the franchise is probably comfortable with how it all played out, but there's little doubt their first priority was bringing Durant back to the Bay Area.

The 36-year-old's arrival to the Rockets should still make them theoretically better than what they were last season, but it remains to be seen how far they can truly go after being eliminated by the Warriors in a hard-fought seven-game first-round series.