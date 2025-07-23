It will take Warriors just one signing to make the steal of the offseason

The Golden State Warriors have yet to make a single signing over three weeks into NBA free agency, but that doesn't mean they aren't set for a major steal in the way of a former guard.

While Al Horford has been the prominent name linked to the Warriors since the start of free agency, De'Anthony Melton has joined the veteran center as players expected to sign with the franchise once the future of Jonathan Kuminga is eventually resolved.

De'Anthony Melton could be the steal of the offseason

Once Melton's signature and his return to the Warriors is finalized, it could easily become the steal of entire NBA offseason. Fans and analysts around the league won't necessarily be proclaiming that in the next few months, but Golden State fans know exactly the sort of impact that Melton could provide when play gets underway next season.

After signing a one-year, $12.5 million contract with the Warriors last offseason, it didn't take long for Melton to prove just how perfect of a fit he would be next to Stephen Curry in the back court.

Having missed a few games early due to a lingering back issue from his time in Philadelphia the previous season, Melton won the starting two-guard spot and averaged 16.5 points, 7.0 rebounds, 3.0 assists and 2.0 steals across his brief two-game sample before an ACL injury ruined his season.

Within those two games, Melton shot 50% from 3-point range and Golden State were a combined +20 in his 53 minutes as they recorded impressive victories over the eventual champion Oklahoma City Thunder on the road, before taking down Klay Thompson and the Dallas Mavericks in the veteran's return to Chase Center.

Melton was set to become one of the steals of last offseason while on a contract paying him over $12 million. If he can return healthy and build upon that, imagine the sort of value he'd provide on a mimimum deal?

With Horford expected to get the taxpayer mid-level exception ($5.7 million), one can only assume Melton will be on a minimum unless the Warriors can open up more room by not taking back much salary in a Kuminga sign-and-trade (unlikely).

It's not often you have a minimum contract veteran player capable of starting games, closing games and playing over 25 minutes. Even the veteran guards that have just accepted buyouts or have been waived -- Damian Lillard, Bradley Beal and Marcus Smart -- weren't willing to accept a minimum deal with their new teams.

Warrior fans can rightfully be frustrated at the lengthy nature of this free agency process, but there's still time for the roster to get considerably better and Melton may be a key pillar within that.