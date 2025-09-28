It's not even October and Warriors might already regret key offseason miss

Jonathan Kuminga's future remains uncertain at the Golden State Warriors and will likely remain so even if he does ultimately return to the franchise on a new deal in restricted free agency.

The Warriors haven't given themselves much Kuminga insurance when it comes to their subsequent free agency signings, having prioritized the center position with Al Horford while targeting more guards in the likes of De'Anthony Melton, Gary Payton II and Seth Curry.

Golden State could have done more to address their two forward positions, particularly if Kuminga essentially cuts ties with the franchise by signing the $7.9 million qualifying offer. Many believe that's an unthinkable option given he'd be turning down $40 million in guaranteed money, but it's exactly why the Warriors might regret not targeting another young forward in free agency.

The Warriors might regret letting the Lakers pounce on Jake LaRavia

Former first-round pick Jake LaRavia could prove one of the steals of free agency, having been acquired by the Los Angeles Lakers on a two-year, $12 million deal after stints with the Memphis Grizzlies and Sacramento Kings.

Brian Windhorst recently described him as someone who “can defend multiple positions" and "will pick up full court," potentially providing some defensive versatility for a Lakers team who otherwise appear like they may struggle on that end of the floor.

LaRavia isn't the athlete or isolation scorer that Kuminga is, but his skillset is perhaps exactly what the Warriors could have done with next to Stephen Curry and Jimmy Butler as they look to round out the rotation.

The 23-year-old is a career 37.1% 3-point shooter, including a career-high 42.3% in his 66 combined games with the Grizzlies and Kings last season. His numbers certainly don't otherwise jump off the page, but he's the sort of supplementary player who could prove valuable playing next to star players.

Unfortunately for Golden State, LaRavia will be performing next to Luka Doncic and LeBron James rather than Curry and Butler. The Warriors were perhaps never in position to be able to acquire the former 19th overall pick, having only had the taxpayer mid-level exception available to them which is currently bound for Horford.

Given Horford's skillset, experience and the team's need for a starting center, no one is arguing that Golden State should have targeted LaRavia over the 5x All-Star. However, if Kuminga does end up taking the qualifying offer, it would allow the Warriors to open up the full non-taxpayer mid-level exception.

Obviously that doesn't really help now at the end of free agency when every worthwhile player is on a roster, but it does open up the wonder of 'what if'. Perhaps Golden State could have acquired Horford and LaRavia in a way the Lakers split up their mid-level exception with LaRavia and Deandre Ayton.

Either way the Warriors could have done worse in getting a young, 6'8" three-and-D forward to provide some type of Kuminga insurance. Instead they'll enter the season needing the former seventh overall pick bought in and ready to contribute to a veteran team preparing for another deep playoff run.