It's not even October and former Warriors center is already at the crossroads

Training camp and preseason could make-or-break the careers of many players around the league, including former Golden State Warriors big man James Wiseman after returning to the Indiana Pacers this offseason.

Having had his first stint with the Pacers cut incredibly short by a devastating achilles tear, Wiseman is back with the franchise on a two-year, $5.7 million contract. However, that doesn't mean the former No. 2 overall pick is guaranteed to even make it past training camp, particularly after the Pacers' latest signing this week.

Monte Morris' addition could be bad news for James Wiseman

The Pacers have signed veteran guard Monte Morris as first reported by ESPN's Shams Charania, with the 30-year-old now needing to fight for a main roster spot in training camp after averaging 5.2 points, 1.5 rebounds and 1.6 assists in 45 appearances for the Phoenix Suns last season.

If the Pacers want to keep Morris around heading into the season, they'll have to open up an available roster spot. According to Brett Siegel of Clutch Points, that would most likely come from either Wiseman or fellow big man Tony Bradley.

Bradley's contract is completely non-guaranteed despite making 11 playoff appearances for the Pacers on their run to the NBA Finals last season, while only $1 million of Wiseman's deal is guaranteed before January 10.

It leaves no time or room for Wiseman to waste as he recovers from his achilles injury, having gone down in the opening half of last year's season opener following an impressive preseason that pushed him into Rick Carlisle's rotation.

Indiana notably lost starting center Myles Turner to the Milwaukee Bucks in a stunning free agency move, but did trade for Jay Huff and are set to welcome back Isaiah Jackson from his own achilles injury.

That could mean there's only place for one of Bradley or Wiseman, especially if the Pacers believe they need Morris as a third-string point guard behind Andrew Nembhard and TJ McConnell following Tyrese Haliburton's achilles tear.

This is just another moment that Wiseman will have to try and capitalize on to avoid finding himself out the league, having entered with so much expectation as a player Golden State expected to be their next franchise star after Stephen Curry.

Instead Wiseman battled injury and form issues in his less than three seasons with the Warriors, leading to his departure after just 60 games in a draft decision that will continue to haunt the franchise for years to come.