It's not even October and Warriors fans must already make sad Steve Kerr realization

Steve Kerr might draw some frustration from Golden State Warriors fans for various basketball decisions every now and again, but the reality is he's a four-time championship coach who's helped deliver the most prosperous time in franchise history.

Kerr's record at the Warriors is impeccable since he took over from Mark Jackson in controversial circumstances in 2014. Four NBA championships, two further trips to the Finals, a Coach of the Year award in 2016, and being named in the top 15 coaches of all-time during the 2021-22 season.

Kerr's .648 win-loss record ranks him fifth all-time of coaches to have coached at least 300 regular season games. He's done it all over the past decade, yet time will always end a career one way or another.

Steve Kerr might be entering his final season as coach of the Warriors

For as much as fans might be at odds with his decision-making at times, Kerr's departure from the franchise is going to be a sad (but well celebrated) one whenever that may be. We might have to prepare for it to be sooner rather than later, with the 60-year-old entering the final year of his deal as the Warriors begin another climb up the mountain.

While it's not yet October and there's plenty of time for things to play out, Kerr told the media on Tuesday that he has no plans to even discuss a contract extension with owner Joe Lacob or general manager Mike Dunleavy Jr. until after the season.

"We talked about this -- there's no reason for discussion or concern. This is kind of a point in our relationship where let's just see how it is at the end of the year," Kerr said (per ESPN's Anthony Slater).

Steve Kerr is on the final season of his contract. He doesn’t anticipate negotiating an extension during the season. Wants to be with Warriors beyond but acknowledges it’s fluid.



“However this ends, it’s going to be done in a really quality way.”



A transparent soundbite pic.twitter.com/M1LRdxaRYh — Anthony Slater (@anthonyVslater) September 30, 2025

It would make sense for Kerr to continue into the 2026-27 season, allowing him to align with the contracts of veteran trio Stephen Curry, Jimmy Butler and Draymond Green. Curry and Green have been through this entire journey with Kerr through the highs and lows, making it surprising if he were to get off the train after this year.

While Kerr hoped that his tenure with Golden State would extend beyond this season, he stopped short of guaranteeing it and rather declared there would be a "quality" parting of ways between he and the franchise whenever it happens.

"If it's meant for me to keep going, I'm going to keep going. If it's meant to be for the team to move on to someone else, there will be nothing but gratitude and appreciation," Kerr said.

For now Kerr is simply determined to try to add a fifth NBA championship which would have him tied third among all-time coaches, including alongside his mentor in legendary San Antonio Spurs coach Gregg Popovich.