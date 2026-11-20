Many rightly look back at the selection of James Wiseman at the 2020 NBA Draft as a defining moment of the Golden State Warriors’ recent history. However, it’s also the former second overall pick’s departure from the franchise that deserves some criticism.

In the hours leading into the 2023 mid-season trade deadline, the Warriors executed a multi-team deal that sent out Wiseman in exchange for a reunion with 2022 championship guard Gary Payton II. Golden State had the opportunity to acquire Saddiq Bey in that trade instead, leaving an outcome that’s still coming back to bite them years later.

James Wiseman trade still hurting Warriors years later

For starters, it would have been nice if the Warriors correctly assessed the Wiseman situation earlier and found a way to trade him for a better player than either Bey or Payton. Alas, that wasn’t the case.

Fast-forward to now and Payton is still with Golden State but having very little impact as an end of roster player. The front office seems to have an affinity for him which is understandable given Payton’s character, but it’s also led to re-signing the veteran guard in each of the past two offseasons when there were better, more upside moves that could have been taken.

In contrast, Bey is in the middle of his career enjoying another productive season, albeit for the lowly New Orleans Pelicans where he’s off broadway and seeing little limelight. The 27-year-old is averaging 16.5 points, 4.4 rebounds and 2.6 assists per game, shooting 39.4% from three-point range. He played a pivotal role in the Pelicans’ victory over the Warriors at the start of the week, going for 23 points and six rebounds on 8-of-15 shooting from the floor.

The irony to this is that Bey has actually been proposed as a potential trade target for Golden State, with the San Francisco Standard’s Tim Kawakami mentioning him among a host of names during a mailbag article on Wednesday. It’s surely hard to see the Warriors making such a move though when Bey could have been had cheaper nearly four years ago.

Saddiq Bey may no longer have been on the Warriors anyway

It’s difficult to reflect on an outcome years later and decipher that Bey would still be with Golden State right now, and proving a valuable rotation player had they traded for him. He was actually traded to the Atlanta Hawks in the trade, and has since signed with the Washington Wizards before being traded to the Pelicans where he’s now signed a three-year, $55.5 million extension.

But even if Bey was long gone from the Warriors, it also would have meant that the current affinity for Payton wouldn’t have resurfaced. The 2022 champion has been helpful at times, but he hasn’t delivered the same impact he did during that 2021-22 season, and perhaps Golden State would have been better off without Payton over these past few years.

In the end it’s a rather moot point, but one that’s still worth looking back on as another example of the Warriors getting it wrong when it came to Wiseman’s entire career at the franchise.