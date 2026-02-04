Jaren Jackson Jr trade finally brings an end to the Warriors' most one-sided rivalry

With the trade deadline rapidly approaching, it remains to be seen if the Golden State Warriors will become contenders this season.

With Jimmy Butler out with a torn ACL, it would take a move of monumental proportions (looking at you, Giannis Antetokounmpo) to elevate them to that level. In truth, the most likely scenario is that the team licks their wounds this offseason in preparation for one last run next year.

That would be a disappointing outcome, but it would provide Stephen Curry with one more genuine shot at a title. They should be thankful they're in that position at all.

Four seasons ago, when they won their fourth championship under Curry's leadership, it was seen as their last run. They were done. Finished. Instead, they have kept kicking. Although there have certainly been failures and shortcomings, it's hard to deny this team has a chance as long as Curry is around.

The Memphis Grizzlies, who declared war on Golden State during that 2022 playoff run, have recently signaled defeat with their trade of Jaren Jackson Jr. to the Utah Jazz on Tuesday. It's a testament, at the very least, to the longevity of the Warriors' dynasty even in its fading years.

Ja Morant's 2022 claim has finally been settled once and for all

The year after the Warriors and Grizzlies faced off in the second round of the playoffs, Ja Morant issued his now-infamous remark: "We're fine in the West". From that point onward, everything was downhill for Memphis.

They have not made it out of the first round since their defeat to Golden State. This was punctuated by last season's embarassing sweep at the hands of the Oklahoma City Thunder.

Although their trade of Desmond Bane to the Orlando Magic this past offseason signaled a reset, the deal was made under the pretense that they could still be competitive with Jackson and Morant at the center of their roster. By shipping off Jackson to Utah, Memphis has admitted that plan has failed.

Morant will likely be gone in the near future, and the Grizzlies' return will almost certainly be minimal. This Jackson move feels decidedly final.

Memphis is well-poised for a rebuild. They now have an enormous amount of first-round picks over the next several years, and they have some intriguing talent in Zach Edey, Cedric Coward, and Jaylen Wells.

But the Warriors, no matter how the next season and a half turns out, are still in a position to contend. Even if the Antetokounmpo sweepstakes does not go Golden State's way, they have enough assets to furnish Curry with the pieces he needs to at least give him a chance.

The Warriors, therefore, have won the battle that Memphis declared back in 2022, and the Jackson trade seals their victory. It might be bittersweet, but it's a victory nonetheless.