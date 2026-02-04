Jaren Jackson Jr. trade may crush Warriors' last-ditch Giannis push

The Golden State Warriors remain in the hunt for Milwaukee Bucks superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo, but their offer may not look so attractive in the wake of Jaren Jackson Jr.'s blockbuster move to the Utah Jazz on Tuesday.

The Memphis Grizzlies traded Jackson to the Jazz in a deal that nets them three future first-round picks, along with last year's first-round pick in Walter Clayton Jr. and former ninth overall pick Taylor Hendricks.

Jaren Jackson Jr. trade may crush Warriors' Giannis pursuit

While first-round picks certainly aren't created equal, giving up three for Jackson when he's about to have a massive extension kick in is a major haul for the Grizzlies. It also makes you wonder that if Jackson can obtain that package, what does that say about what Antetokounmpo is worth?

The Warriors do appear to have the best picks-based package on the table for Antetokounmpo, but even their four future first-round picks and pick swaps may not be enough to entice the Bucks who could easily take things into the offseason.

At this stage Golden State's package for Antetokounmpo is rather obvious, with NBA insider Marc Stein reporting on Tuesday that the front office is still eager to use Draymond Green's contract rather than that of Jimmy Butler.

"The Stein Line was the first to report on Jan. 23 that Jimmy Butler would not be included in Golden State's Giannis offers and it has since been confirmed that the Warriors have indeed made Draymond Green part of their pitch to Milwaukee in presumed combination with Jonathan Kuminga, Milwaukee native Brandin Podziemski and draft capital," Stein wrote.

The hopes of a deal may hinge on whether the Warriors can find a third team interested in Green, with the Bucks reportedly holding no interest in the veteran forward. Can Golden State find a team who would give up something of value for Green, whether it be a protected first-round pick or a contract that Milwaukee deems more palatable?

Despite rumblings of Antetokounmpo's concerns over a move to the Warriors, Stein hasn't ruled out a potential trade to the Bay Area before the deadline. For what it's worth, he was far more adamant on Antetokounmpo's unwillingness to sign an extension in Portland after the Trail Blazers had emerged as a potential suitor on Monday.

The Miami Heat and Minnesota Timberwolves are also part of the mix for Antetokounmpo, while we can't rule out a surprise suitor from nowhere given the shock of Jackson's move to the Jazz in the past 24 hours.