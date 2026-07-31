Jaylen Brown trade detail exposes Warriors' frustrating lack of urgency

The Golden State Warriors are sitting nearly a month through free agency without Jaylen Brown, LeBron James or the addition of any other big name player despite their desire to go star-hunting over recent years.

Trading for Brown was the key that unlocked James landing at the Philadelphia 76ers, but it could have been the Warriors in that position if not for a minor detail that exposes the front office's lack of urgency which is now drawing heavy criticism from fans and the national media.

Jaylen Brown trade detail exposes Warriors' lack of urgency

According to ESPN's Anthony Slater on Thursday, it was the Boston Celtics who reached out to Golden State in regard to a Brown trade prior to the draft, having reportedly also held discussions before February's mid-season deadline.

However, the Celtics wanted a massive return that would have included four first-round picks and another pick swap that could have helped them land Milwaukee Bucks superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo.

"The Warriors balked at the price and idea, which would've included parting with the No. 11 pick later used on Lendeborg, team sources said. The dialogue was casual and the sides never reengaged," Slater wrote.

The frustration here isn't that the Warriors balked at the price. Even after a career-best year where he averaged 28.7 points and finished sixth in MVP voting, very few would argue that Brown is/was worth what Boston were asking for.

The bigger issue is that the last sentence of that quote would suggest the Warriors didn't even try to negotiate on a Brown trade. Given many fans view the remaining years of Stephen Curry as critical, there shouldn't really be anything "casual" about discussions over a player of Brown's calibre.

Jaylen Brown trade suggests Warriors could have negotiated better price

The 29-year-old was ultimately traded to the 76ers at the start of the month for the relatively measly price of Paul George, two first-round picks, and two second-round picks, paving the way for them to sign James three weeks later.

The final return for Brown suggests Golden State could have negotiated a far better price, yet they seemingly lacked any urgency to have meaningful negotiations with Boston. On one hand Jimmy Butler's injury status means they may have needed to pay slightly more, but on the other surely Brad Stevens and the Celtics would have preferred to trade Brown to the Warriors rather than a direct divisional rival?

This latest detail on Brown negotiations (or lack thereof) once again defines the Warriors' unwillingness to make a meaningful roster upgrade, something that may have already cost them James and potentially other options in the future.