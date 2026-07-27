The Golden State Warriors could have landed both Jaylen Brown and LeBron James. That's the prevailing sentiment on the latest report from ESPN's Shams Charania that makes James' decision to join Brown at the Philadelphia 76ers sting even more.

Charania has confirmed the Warriors had conversations with the Boston Celtics over a Brown trade back at the mid-season deadline, well before the 76ers ultimately pulled off a blockbuster move for the 2024 Finals MVP at the start of the month.

Jaylen Brown report makes LeBron miss sting even more

This was always going to be the discussion if James rejected Golden State as he did on Friday by choosing Philadelphia in a shock free agency move. What else could the Warriors have done to convince the four-time MVP to join his long-time rivals?

A trade for Anthony Davis was seen as the obvious answer to that as James' free agency progressed, but an earlier move for Brown was also something the Warriors turned away from according to Charania during his appearance on The Stephen A. Smith Show on Monday.

"The Warriors could've got in the Jaylen Brown sweepstakes if they wanted to give up 4 first round picks-ish, in that range. They decided not to from my understanding. Those 2 teams, the Warriors and Celtics did talk about a Jaylen Brown trade around the trade deadline and it was around several first round draft picks, potential swaps, and seconds. The Warriors decided not to go down that route and so that's on them," Charania said.

The real sting here is that this isn't some 'benefit of hindsight' situation. Everyone knew that Golden State's biggest hindrance in pursuing James was that their team simply wasn't good enough to be a contender even with him, and that they'd need another move to give themselves at least a shot at beating the San Antonio Spurs and Oklahoma City Thunder in the Western Conference.

Warriors took their LeBron James pursuit lightly

The Warriors have wanted James for years dating back to previous trade talks, yet they took the opportunity for granted at a time where the 41-year-old was truly available and willing to play for a minimum contract.

It's almost as if they ignored James' competitive nature and desire to win another championship, just as they've arguably done with Stephen Curry over recent years. Golden State clearly thought that their proximity to James' family in Los Angeles, and the ability to play with Curry and Draymond Green, was going to be enough to convince him to join them.

How wrong they were. In the end it was the 76ers who made the moves the Warriors could have made, acquiring Brown and James in a wild three-week span. The Warriors are now going nowhere fast, and these decisions will bound to hurt even more when they're struggling to even make the Play-In Tournament next season.